Coventry City are set to come into a significant amount of money as striker Viktor Gyokeres edges closer to Sporting CP.

The Sky Blues are set to receive a significant multi-million pound fee for the Swedish international, and some of that figure will no doubt be given to Mark Robins to reinvest in the team.

Coventry have already been busy in the market with new arrivals, but it is unlikely their transfer business is going to stop there.

One area the Coventry boss seems to be keen on adding to is the goalkeeping department, with Barnsley’s Brad Collins their top target.

What is the latest on Coventry City’s pursuit of Brad Collins?

The Sky Blues are in talks with Barnsley over a deal for Collins and them talks are said to be ‘progressing’, according to a report from Coventry Live.

It was reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account over the weekend, that Coventry were interested in the Barnsley shot stopper, as Robins looks to add some fresh cover to his goalkeeping department.

It is believed Collins could arrive as competition to current number one Ben Wilson, who ended last season with 20 clean sheets in 43 Championship games.

Wilson has been with the Coventry since 2019 and has gone on to play 89 times for the Sky Blues, as he is now regarded as the club’s first-choice keeper.

Behind Wilson is goalkeeper Simon Moore, who is considered the club’s number two keeper. Moore has been with the club since 2021 and has played nearly 50 times for the club, but he is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

What is Brad Collins’ situation at Barnsley?

Collins has been at Oakwell since 2019, when he joined from Chelsea on a free transfer, and the 26-year-old has so far appeared 117 times for the Yorkshire outfit.

The keeper was instrumental in Barnsley’s season last time out, as the Tykes made it all the way to the League One play-off final.

Collins played 26 times last season, keeping nine clean sheets, but after picking up an injury in the middle of the campaign, he lost his regular number one spot.

Collins only has 12 months remaining on his contract at Oakwell, and it seems the Yorkshire outfit are willing to do a deal that sees him depart this summer.

Would Brad Collins be a good signing for Coventry City?

Collins is definitely a keeper who has improved enormously since he joined Barnsley and will be leaving better than he arrived.

It is unclear if Collins is going to arrive at Coventry as the club’s new number one goalkeeper or if he is going to be Wilson's backup.

Either way, it means Coventry have got another very good goalkeeper on their hands, but considering how well Wilson did last season, it would be hard to see him not starting as the club’s number one in the 2023/24 season.

But if he does, he will know he has got fierce competition behind him as Collins and Moore compete for his starting spot.