Highlights Josh Sargent's return from injury has been a huge boost for Norwich City as they push for a play-off place in the Championship.

Sargent's role goes beyond scoring goals - he helps the team by making the ball stick, providing a focal point, and working hard out of possession.

Sargent's combination play with his teammates and his physical presence make Norwich a stronger attacking side. He is arguably the club's most vital attacking player.

Norwich City look set to be pushing for a play-off place in the Championship, especially if Josh Sargent can remain fit up front and among the goals, as he was again against Coventry City.

They won their previous league game against the fellow play-off chasers, lifting them to ninth, but level on points with their visitors.

Championship play-off race (As it stands February 8th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 29 14 48 6 Hull City 29 5 45 7 Coventry City 30 12 44 8 Sunderland 30 8 44 9 Norwich City 30 3 44 10 Preston North End 30 -11 42 11 Watford 30 6 41 12 Middlesbrough 29 1 41 13 Cardiff City 29 -3 40

Borja Sainz's late goal gave Norwich City victory over the 10-man Sky Blues side at Carrow Road and boosted their push for promotion.

The Canaries had initially fallen behind, with Callum O'Hare giving the visitors the lead early in the second half, but after Josh Sargent equalised and Liam Kitching's sending off for the visitors, Sainz grabbed the winner.

Norwich left it fairly late, as they had to hit back on the hour mark. Barnes was teed up by Gabriel Sara but his shot was blocked, leaving USMNT striker Sargent to fire home.

Josh Sargent could be crucial

Sargent joined the club from Werder Bremen for a fee of just over £8 million in August 2021, was the club's top scorer last season upon their return to the second tier with 13 goals, and he made a strong start to this campaign as well.

The forward scored three and assisted once in his first four matches in the Championship as Norwich picked up 10 points out of a possible 12 this term.

However, the 23-year-old then sustained a serious ankle ligament-related injury in the 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town in August, and Wagner said in September that he was not expecting him to return until the New Year. Sargent had to undergo surgery on his ankle, and it kept him out for four months. He made his return to action at the end of December against Millwall.

Norwich have scored 48 league goals this season, with only the top four in a fight for automatic promotion scoring more, but while goals have not been a problem, Sargent's return has been a huge boost to the Canaries as they look to close in on the top six.

Although often deployed as a winger in his career, Sargent is best utilised as a striker in a front two, and, after he struggled at Premier League level, a drop down to the second tier has helped him regain his confidence in front of goal.

Since his return from injury, he has scored three times in seven games, carrying on his early season form, and highlighting what Norwich have been missing.

Josh Sargent's Norwich City career stats - as of 08/02/24 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 31 6 3 2022/23 41 13 2 2023/24 12 6 1

Related January may have been quiet but Norwich City achieved their main objective: View If the Canaries sold Rowe, it would have come as a major dent to their top-six hopes

Sargent's role for Norwich

While they are firing on all cylinders in attack, they have one of the worst defences in the league, conceding 45 times in 30 games, which is too frequently for a side aiming to get in the play-offs.

However, Sargent helps Norwich on both the goals front, and alleviates pressure by making the ball stick as a focal point, and is also a more intense player out of possession than many players in the Norwich squad in general.

He gives the team the base to build from, and is not only their best finisher, but the best striker for David Wagner's system. His strength with his back to goal and work rate to win the ball back are qualities on show against Coventry and showcased Sargent at his best more than his goal.

His combination play with the number-ten is also crucial, be that Gabriel Sara or Ashley Barnes, where he will stretch the play in behind with his intelligent, quick movements and open up spaces for his partner to run into by occupying the opposition defenders.

It also gives the likes of Borja Sainz and Jon Rowe a physical presence to aim for in the middle for crosses, which can only make Norwich a stronger side in an attacking sense as well. Sargent is arguably the club's most vital attacking player, whether it's scoring himself or being the glue for other players in the forward line.

Against Coventry, he particularly highlighted all the best aspects of his skill set, with an all-round performance. He collected 0.58xG himself, whilst also creating 0.28xA for his teammates. His 44 touches and 30 passes also help to exemplify his role in being a focal point for the Canaries, too.

His 8.2 match rating via Sofascore was more than deserved, and another 10 displays like that would more than likely be the difference in Norwich making the top six this season or just missing out.