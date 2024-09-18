This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It's been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Coventry City, and despite an impressive summer transfer window, they sit in mid-table.

It's not uncommon to see Mark Robins' side make a slow start to the season, but it leaves them susceptible to playing catch-up to their promotion rivals, and it's not an ideal way to start a campaign.

One of their summer signings was Jack Rudoni, and the former Huddersfield Town man has started all five of the Sky Blues' Championship fixtures this season, registering an assist in their 1-1 draw away to Watford on Saturday.

It's been a decent start to life for the 23-year-old at the CBS Arena, but after forking out a reported fee of £5million to bring him to the club, Coventry will be expecting more from him as the season progresses.

Coventry City told to utilise Jack Rudoni in the best way

Our Coventry City fan pundit, Neil Littlewood, has liked what he's seen from Rudoni in the opening weeks of the season, but believes that he could be utilised differently to ensure he reaches his full potential at the club.

Speaking to Football League World, Neil said: "Jack Rudoni looks like he’s got all the ability in the world, but we just need to learn how to utilise him in the best way and I think Ben Sheaf helps that.

"There have been games this season where he’s been screaming for the ball in space, and it hasn’t come through to him and when he’s got the ball he’s showing he can produce moments of magic, so he’s definitely a player that I think is worth the investment.

"He’s still a young kid, give him a bit of time, playing regular football for us and I think he becomes one of the first names on the team sheet.

“He’s got a couple of tricks in his locker, he’s got a bit of pace, a good delivery, and he got a few assists in pre-season against Everton and Werder Bremen, where he looked unreal, so I’m really excited to see what he can do.

“Maybe he’s the next one off the conveyor belt when we sell him for a profit in a couple of years, but who knows?

“He looks like he’s got a lot of promise.”

Jack Rudoni will become an excellent signing for Coventry City

Rudoni has shown glimpses of what he's capable of during his early weeks at the CBS Arena, and he'll only improve as the season progresses.

The 23-year-old had a good season with a Huddersfield Town side that were ultimately relegated last season, and when the Sky Blues start to find some form, Rudoni will thrive.

At 23, Rudoni is only likely to improve, and as Neil alluded to above, he's a player that they could sell for big money in the future.

Jack Rudoni's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A AFC Wimbledon 2019-22 106 17 13 Tonbridge Angels (Loan) 2019 4 0 0 Huddersfield Town 2022-24 84 7 8 Coventry City 2024- 7 0 1 Correct prior to Coventry City's fixture on 18/09/2024

It's not been a great start to the season for Coventry, but the former Huddersfield man has been trusted to start every game, and he's set to play a hugely important role for the Sky Blues this season.

£5million was a lot of money for Coventry City to pay for Rudoni, and he'll be looking to show exactly why they paid that sort of money in the coming weeks and months.