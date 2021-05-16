Coventry City chasing transfer agreement with Premier League goalkeeper

Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton has emerged as a summer transfer target for Coventry City, a report from a print edition of The Sun (16/05, p59) has claimed.

Walton has previously spent time in the Championship on loan with the likes of Blackburn and Wigan, but remained at The Amex this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time during the current campaign, making just two appearances for the Seagulls, both of which came in the FA Cup.

Now it seems as though Walton could be on the move once again when the transfer market reopens.

According to this latest update, Coventry are keen on a deal for Walton, following their respectable 16th place finish in the Championship this season.

However, it has been suggested that this deal may not be easy for the Sky Blues to complete, due to the fact that the club may struggle to meet Walton’s wage demands.

The goalkeeper apparently has one year remaining on his contract with Brighton, meaning this could be the Premier League club’s final chance to secure a fee for the goalkeeper.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Coventry perspective.

The Sky Blues rotated between Ben Wilson and Marko Marosi in goal during the 2020/21 campaign, and both still have contracts with the club until next season at least.

Walton meanwhile, is a player who you feel has never really fully convinced during his time in the Championship, where he has previously shown he is culpable to errors.

As a result, I’m not sure this is one I’d pursue for Coventry, considering it has been suggested his wages would be rather expensive, and the fact that they already have two fairly solid options in that position between the posts.