Coventry City chairman Doug King has sent a message out to Sky Blues supporters as the expected departure of key man Viktor Gyokeres was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Transfer to Sporting CP confirmed

The Swede had been pursued by Portuguese outfit Sporting CP for a large chunk of the transfer window, and eventually the long-standing saga was concluded.

Since joining Coventry from Brighton & Hove Albion, initially on a loan deal in the winter of 2021, Gyokeres featured 97 times overall for the Sky Blues, scoring 40 times in all competitions.

However, it was his performances which helped propel Mark Robins' side from the bottom of the table in October to a penalty shootout away from Premier League football which caught the eye of a vast array of Premier League and European clubs, as the Sky Blues' unexpected race towards the top-flight came to an end under the Wembley arch.

Featuring in every regular league and play-off game for the club last campaign, the Sweden international accumulated double digits in both goals and assists, with a combined 33 contributions including 21 goals, leaving him second only to Chuba Akpom in the 'Golden Boot race'

What has Doug King said about the sale of Viktor Gyokeres?

The Sky Blues chairman has already spoken on the club's official website about Gyokeres' major contribution in a Sky Blue shirt, but explains why it was ultimately the right decision.

"After a long discussion, we have finally concluded a deal that is right for all parties concerned and confirm the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres to Sporting Lisbon.

"Viktor has made a huge impression in his time with us and leaves many great memories and we wish him every success with his new club. he continued.

King highlighted how the sale will impact the club's finances but will help Mark Robins continue to rebuild a squad he hopes can emulate last season's success in what people are describing as the toughest Championship lineup for many years.

"Once again, the quality of the coaching staff at our club has been showcased.

"This is a record transfer fee for Coventry City but as is normal will be paid over an extended period, with Brighton & Hove Albion taking a meaningful percentage share.

"We have already been active in the market as we rebuild for the new season and will continue to recruit selectively but these funds will also support the extensive infrastructure projects the club is undertaking."

How do Coventry City use this money to reinvest into the squad?

Coventry do remain active in the market, as Mark Robins continues his attempt to plug holes left not just by Gyokeres, but the likes of Luke McNally who returned to Burnley upon the expiration of his loan.

The club already have an ideal replacement for the Swede in the form of Ellis Simms, who's transfer from Premier League Everton - one of many clubs who targeted Gyokeres - was confirmed last week.

Recent reports have also linked the Sky Blues with another striker in the form of Dylan Vente, who scored 21 times in 38 appearances for Dutch Eerste Divisie side Roda JC last campaign. Championship rivals Swansea do share an interest in the 24-year-old.

CoventryLive also report that talks are 'progressing' between City and Barnsley as they look to add depth in the goalkeeping department in the form of Brad Collins.