Coventry City can use Leeds United player interest to their clear advantage: Opinion

Viktor Gyokeres remains a man very much in demand and the summer transfer window this year could be one that sees him attract a lot of interest once again.

Coventry City have seen Gyokeres grow into one of the best forwards in the Sky Bet Championship and that has naturally helped their cause as they have re-established themselves in the second tier.

However, when a player like Gyokeres starts performing like he has in the Championship and then does it consistently, it isn’t too long until clubs from higher up the footballing pyramid begin to swirl and start getting linked with a move.

Coventry are no strangers to such a feeling, with some of their best players in recent years being linked, and often taken, away and it appears Gyokeres could be the next to move on – though the Sky Blues are going to naturally fight hard to keep him and clearly want big bucks before entertaining such an idea and a price tag of £25m has been mentioned.

That said, then, with news that Leeds United are hoping to sign the forward regardless of what division they are in next season, Coventry could be able to spark a bidding war and really get top dollar for a player that has been so influential for them in recent years.

Undoubtedly, losing Gyokeres for next season would be a big blow in terms of what Coventry are trying to build and achieve in the next few years, and so they will want compensating accordingly.

Fortunately for them, the likes of Everton and Bournemouth have also both been credited lately with an interest in the attacker, whilst it’s hard to say that just those three could be interested in the summer and that other sides won’t be interested too.

Coventry would not set a fee of £25m if they did not think they could get it and if several sides are looking at him, there might even be a chance to drive that price up.

The best case scenario, of course, is that they keep the forward and price each potential suitor out of a deal but, if they do have to let him go, it looks as though they’re not going to be doing themselves out of a few bob.

It’s certainly one to look out for this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see exactly where Gyokeres might end up come the start of next season.

Think you’re a hardcore Coventry City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club