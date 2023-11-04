Highlights Coventry City's slow start to the season can be attributed to the high turnover of players during the summer transfer window.

The club's new signing, Haji Wright, has struggled to perform consistently and improve on his goal-scoring record.

Coventry City should look to strengthen their midfield and find a creative playmaker to support Wright and improve their attacking ability.

Coventry City had to endure a very busy summer transfer window as the club looked to repeat last season’s heroics.

The Sky Blues missed out on promotion at the final hurdle, and that meant there were serious question marks over the future of their two-star players, Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

Sadly for Coventry, they couldn’t do much to retain the pair, as they had their prices, and they were met by Sheffield United and Sporting Lisbon, respectively.

So, there was a lot of turnover at the club during the summer, as Mark Robins was keen to improve his squad and find suitable replacements for Hamer and Gyokeres.

So, with the number of players coming and going, it can possibly be understood why it has been a slow start to the campaign for the side.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

How have Coventry City performed so far this season?

It has been a very slow start for the Sky Blues, as they sit in 20th place with 15 points after 14 league games.

Coventry made a steady start at first, as they recovered from their opening day defeat to Leicester City by beating Middlesbrough and then drawing with Swansea City, Sunderland, and Watford.

However, they have had a poor run of late, with them winning just twice in their last 10 Championship games, and they came against QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

Monday night’s 2-0 loss to West Brom meant it was three defeats in a row for Mark Robins’ men, and they are now just six clear of the relegation zone and eight away from the play-offs.

One of the reasons for their slow start has been the high turnover of players, as previously mentioned. A number of attacking players were brought in, with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright the two who were given the task of replacing Gyokeres, but like the team, they have had a slow start to the season.

Wright has featured in most games for Coventry, but he has struggled to get going, and it may be that they need to add something in January to help Wright excel.

How can Coventry City help Haji Wright improve?

The forward was signed by the Sky Blues for a hefty fee in the summer, as he arrived from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Wright has featured in every league game for Coventry so far this season, starting six of the 14 games.

During that time, he has scored two goals, with them coming in the 3-0 win over Boro and the 1-0 win over Blackburn.

Haji Wright's stats per division (As it stands November 1st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Süper Lig 60 29 5 U-19 Bundesliga West 28 14 11 Eredivisie 22 0 1 Oberliga Westfalen 22 14 5 Superligaen 19 7 2 2. Bundesliga 15 1 0 Bundesliga 7 1 0 Beloften Eredivisie 3 2 0 Championship 14 2 1

His overall game shows that he is improving and working hard to succeed. In the 14 games, he has averaged 2.1 shots per game and 0.7 dribbles, and with his presence at the top end of the pitch, he is being fouled 0.5 times. The forward isn’t involved in too much build-up play, but he has collected 0.4 key passes, which has contributed to him grabbing two assists, as per WhoScored.com.

However, Wright hasn’t been as prolific in front of goal as Coventry will have hoped and prayed for, and it may be that when January comes around, they look to make one significant change.

As well as missing Gyokeres’ goals, they are also missing Hamer’s creative ability, as he picked up 10 assists in each of the last two seasons. So far, no one at Coventry has taken that responsibility, and that has been a downfall in their attack.

Therefore, Robins would be wise to look for that creative midfielder who can create a spark and be a huge support to Wright. If the Sky Blues can do that, then they could well have another exciting partnership on their hands, as Wright would no doubt be given more chances than he currently is.

Wright can’t do it on his own, and he needs the players behind him to be better. Whether they bring someone in or hope the return of Callum O’Hare helps, if they find that creative spark, the Coventry striker could turn out to be a great signing after all.