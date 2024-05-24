Alan Browne has been a star for Preston North End for several years, and if Coventry City could win the battle for his signature, then he could be an foil in the middle of the park for Victor Torp.

The Sky Blues' end to the 2023-24 campaign was symptomatic of a side who lacked experience. At their brilliant best, they were tearing sides apart and this saw them go on a 12-game unbeaten run from December to February.

Unfortunately, for Mark Robins' side, with the focus turning to the FA Cup and the semi-final against Man United, they ended up just missing out on a spot in the play-offs.

This inexperience can be rectified in the transfer window, and an attempt to sign Alan Browne on a free would provide suitable experience for a youthful side, with Alan Nixon claiming that the Midlands outfit are one of the clubs - along with Sheffield United - keen to sign him.

Since 2020, Browne has been captain of his one and only professional team in the form of PNE, but with silence on the renewal of his contract at Deepdale, his time at the club is seemingly coming to an end.

At 29 years of age, he is in his prime, and for Coventry the chance to blend him alongside Victor Torp and Josh Eccles could prove a masterstroke - especially if Ben Sheaf is cashed in on.

Alan Browne is a modern day Preston North End legend

Born in Cork, Ireland, Alan Browne has become somewhat of an icon in his 10 years at Preston North End.

Having signed for the Lilywhites aged just 18, he helped the Lancashire side get promoted to the Championship in 2015 and has helped them stay there since.

A tenacious, well-rounded midfielder, Browne is a player most Championship clubs would jump at to sign. Whilst his early days at Deepdale weren't filled with goal contributions, recent seasons have seen him begin to add to that tally, and his 12-goal season in 2018-19 playing in a more advanced role only shows his great versatility.

This season has once again been another stellar one for Browne, featuring in a multitude of central positions, as well as at wing-back too.

But, despite a contract offer being on the table for several months now, the Irishman is seemingly reluctant to sign it, and with club director Peter Ridsdale planning for a life without Browne, it will give Coventry a chance to land the 35-cap international.

Alan Browne's Preston North End Career (Transfermarkt) Appearances 414 Minutes 30,692 Goals 46 Assists 26

Alan Browne could be an ideal partner for Victor Torp at Coventry City

Ben Sheaf's 2023-24 season has been nothing short of remarkable. However, as the summer arrives, the form he has shown has led to a high level of interest from Premier League sides, with Ipswich among those named.

Should the 26-year-old leave, then Coventry should swoop in to sign Browne on a free.

With a similar profile to Sheaf, Browne could offer the perfect replacement and could even add a little extra in attack with his willingness to get in the box.

Whilst an out-and-out defensive midfielder may still be of interest, there is no reason why someone as flexible as Browne could not play in that position for the foreseeable time.

Coventry City's big January signing, Victor Torp, almost had the magical moment he would have been dreaming of when he scored to make it 4-3 against Manchester United.

Devastatingly, it was ruled out for offside but the Dane's first few months in England have shown some bright sparks.

At the age of 24, he still has a remarkable amount of development left in him and support from someone like Browne could help. An exceptional role model, the knowledge Torp could utilise from the Irishman could only benefit him and Coventry in the future.

Additionally, fellow Sky Blues midfielder Josh Eccles, who has been a mainstay in Robins' side this season, still has a serious amount of unlocked potential and Browne could do a similar job for him.

With his contract set to expire in just over one months time, Coventry City should pour all their attention into signing the Cork-born midfielder.

A Championship stalwart, he could provide real quality for them on the pitch and could support a promotion bid for next season.

Most important, though, are his leadership qualities and his ability to aid the development of Coventry's midfield duo of Eccles and Torp could benefit the future of the FA Cup semi-finalists dramatically.