It has been six months now since Coventry City cashed in on star striker Viktor Gyokeres, and it is a deal that they could make a whole lot more money from in the future.

The Sky Blues decided to let Gyokeres spread his wings following their Championship play-off final loss to Luton Town in a move that allowed Mark Robins to rebuild his side, whilst the 25-year-old forward has gone on to dominate for his new side Sporting CP.

Gyokeres has already bagged 19 goal contributions in 16 Liga Portugal games for Sporting, with his tally in all competitions from 24 matches being 20 goals and 10 assists.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting CP Liga Portugal Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Average Minutes Per Game 90 Goals 11 xG (Expected Goals) 7.96 Assists 8 Shots Per Game 3.1 Big Chances Missed 6 Touches Per Game 47.8 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 Possession Lost Per Game 15.8 Stats Correct As Of January 16, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

And both Coventry supporters and the club's hierarchy will be keeping a watchful eye on Gyokeres' future as he continues to bang in the goals as they still retain an interest in him financially..

Whilst a January move to Chelsea was vehemently ruled out despite reports from Portugal claiming that the Blues had made an offer, that isn't to say that 2024 won't be the year that Gyokeres getsa huge move.

Reputable Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to clarify Gyokeres' situation, insisting that he will definitely not be on the move in the current market.

However, that may not be the case in the summer once the Swedish striker's first year in Lisbon is done, as Romano claims that many top clubs are monitoring Gyokeres because of his performances, where he has stepped up to a top flight division as well as performed in Europe to a great ability, and that movements from some of Europe's biggest teams will be expected.

Sporting's stance is very clear though, per Romano - it is €100 million (£86 million) or nothing for Gyokeres' signature - that is the release clause that he accepted when signing his contract with the club and they will not accept a penny less.

And Coventry have every reason to be excited as they stand to further profit on any further move that Gyokeres makes, as per official documentation regarding the move - as revealed by O Jogo in November.

Coventry City's official sell-on clause figure for Viktor Gyokeres

The documents revealed the initial fee to Coventry to be £17.5 million, with further appearance and goalscoring-related add-ons taking it to a maximum total of just under £21 million.

It also showed that Coventry retain a sell-on clause of 15 per cent of any future fee, but if the add-ons are met in that time then that figure reduces to 10 per cent.

That means that should Sporting hold out for their release clause and end up getting it, then Coventry will earn between £8.6 million and £12.9 million extra on top of what they have already made by selling Gyokeres in the summer, which would be a lovely earner for Doug King and the rest of the club.

Cov spent a big chunk of the Gyokeres money on Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, and whilst the latter has only scored three times so far, USA international Wright has showed glimpses of his promise by striking eight goals for the Sky Blues so far.

Gyokeres being sold once more though would allow Robins to perhaps invest even more money in the summer of 2024, regardless of what division they find themselves in.