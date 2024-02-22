Callum O'Hare is keeping his options open as his contract with Coventry City runs down.

The attacking midfielder revitalised the club's season when he returned from an ACL injury that kept him out of action for 10 months. He's provided big goals in big games, and the Sky Blues are well within the hunt for a spot on the top six, like they achieved last season without him.

The 25-year-old's current deal with Coventry is set to expire in the summer, meaning that the club could lose him for nothing. Manager Mark Robins has made an admission about O'Hare's future as he considers what will be next for him in his footballing career.

Mark Robins on Callum O'Hare's future

The Coventry boss has said that the attacking midfielder will wait and see if he gets any interest from clubs in the Premier League before making any contract decisions. But Robins added that the option of staying with his current club is not out of the question for O'Hare.

"Callum wants to keep his options open, and I think everyone will have gleaned that by now, and that’s his prerogative," said the Coventry manager via Coventry Live.

"We have offered him a contract, and a good contract at that, and he wants to keep his options open to see if there are Premier League clubs wanting to take him; whether we get into the Premier League and then we become an option, or become an option anyway.

"I think all options are on the table and he just wants to keep them open, and that’s his prerogative."

O'Hare has been playing for the Sky Blues since he was loaned to them by his former club Aston Villa at the start of the 2019/20 season. He then joined the club permanently in the following summer.

Coventry should be well-versed in these scenarios

The 2022/23 Championship play-off final had two massive ramifications for Coventry. The obvious one being a chance at playing in the Premier League and all the money and exposure that comes with that. But the other by-product of it was, had they have beaten Luton Town, then they would have had a very good chance at keeping both Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The pair, who were directly involved in the only goal that Coventry scored in that final, moved on to other clubs at the start of this season; Gyokeres went to Sporting Lisbon, and Hamer joined Sheffield United.

They may not have spent all the money that they earned from those two sales very wisely, but what they have done is prove that they have the ability to lose, arguably, their two best players, and at least maintain their level of performance. This should make the fans, and the club itself, a bit less worried about the possibility of losing O'Hare.

As Robins mentioned, if Coventry manage to do what they couldn't last year, staying with the Sky Blues may seem like a much better option for O'Hare. His ambitions are to play in the Premier League, as is evidenced by Robins' comments, so why not do it with the club that got you to this level if you can?

It's a big ask, and there's no way to guarantee success in the play-offs, but getting to the Premier League will be their best shot of keeping O'Hare.