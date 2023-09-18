Highlights Callum O'Hare congratulates former Coventry teammate Viktor Gyokeres on his goal and assist for Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres had a strong outing for Sporting Lisbon, contributing to a 3-0 win and helping his team to the top of the league.

There is a possibility that Gyokeres could play against English teams in the Europa League, including his former club Brighton.

There’s been no love lost between Coventry favourites Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres despite the latter's move to Sporting Lisbon - with O'Hare congratulating the Sweden international for his goal and assist for the Portuguese side on Sunday evening.

Gyokeres became Coventry's record sale over the summer after a stellar season at the CBS Arena, leaving in a £20.5million deal which smashed the record of Robbie Keane to Inter Milan 23 years ago. He went with fans' best wishes, and it's been a decent start to life in Portugal for the attacker, with four goal involvements in five games.

And, after a strong outing on Sunday evening, O'Hare has given his support to his former teammate by commenting on his Instagram.

How did Viktor Gyokeres do at the weekend for Sporting Lisbon?

Facing Moreirense at home, Gyokeres started up front for the side from the Portuguese capital, alongside former Wolves man Pedro Conclaves and former Tottenham youth academy star Marcus Edwards in a lethal front three.

It took almost an hour for the green and white outfit to take the lead, before Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand fired them into the lead with a spectacular drive from the edge of the box - after Gyokeres’ touch had set him up on the edge of the box.

It was soon two; Nuno Santos’ cross from the byline found Gyokeres unmarked in the six-yard box, and his towering header upended goalkeeper Kewin to send the Estadio Jose Alvalade into raptures.

Gyokeres then played his part in Moreirense centre-back Maracas being sent off, as his outstretched leg caught the Swede for a second booking. A goal in added time from Ousmane Diomande secured a 3-0 win, which has sent Sporting top of the league with four wins from five.

What did Callum O’Hare say about Viktor Gyokeres?

With Gyokeres posting on his Instagram, teammates of present and past all commented on his photo, with O'Hare saying: “VG9!!!” in support of his former Coventry comrade.

Could Viktor Gyokeres play in England again this season?

With Sporting in the Europa League this season, it’s not outside of the realms of possibility that they could feature against an English team should they progress to the knockout rounds.

With Atalanta of Italy, Sturm Graz of Austria and Rakow Czestochowa in their group, it’s expected that they will breeze through alongside the Italian outfit. But from there, British teams could enter - and Sporting are no strangers to a trip to the UK.

Last season saw them come to London twice; once against Tottenham in the Champions League group stages, and another time in the Europa League round of 16 - where they knocked Mikel Arteta’s side out of the competition on penalties. 2021-22 saw them face Manchester City, though a 5-0 loss at home meant City could afford the 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Even better, in 2020-21 they faced Aberdeen in the Europa League, whilst 2018-19 saw a return to Arsenal, where they drew 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Brighton are also in the Europa League this season - it could be a fairytale return to the AMEX for Gyokeres.