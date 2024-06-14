Highlights Uncertainty remains as Callum O'Hare is yet to commit to Coventry City or any other club for next season.

Callum O’Hare’s future remains unclear, with the attacking midfielder yet to agree terms with a club ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old has spent the past five years with Coventry City, but his deal with the Sky Blues expires in a matter of weeks, and whilst they have had a new contract on the table for months, he is yet to put pen to paper.

Therefore, there was an expectation that O’Hare would be on the move this summer, as he was seen as a very attractive option for clubs on a free transfer.

Callum O’Hare transfer latest

However, so far, there have been no concrete developments involving the ex-Aston Villa man, who is still technically contracted to Coventry for another few weeks.

Celtic have been linked with the player, whilst it was recently claimed that Leeds United, Burnley and Southampton are all keeping tabs on O’Hare.

Prior to that, it was suggested that clubs from Spain were also interested in the player, along with West Ham, so he certainly shouldn’t be short of options.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 182 22 30

Coventry City would love to keep Callum O’Hare

Until an agreement is announced, Coventry may also have hope that O’Hare will decide to stay in the Midlands, as he has clearly loved his time at the CBS Arena.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Neil revealed that even though he does expect O’Hare to move on, he would be delighted if he did decide to remain part of Mark Robins’ squad, and he explained why it may be good for all parties.

“I’ve been resigned that he was going since about March but there’s few rumours at the moment. There was talk of Villa, who may need to boost their homegrown quota, but they’re now bringing in a player from Juventus (Samuel Iling-Junior) who ticks that box.

“Celtic had been mentioned, and I wouldn't be surprised if he went there. It would be a good move for him, he would win trophies, he’d be adored up there, and he’d get a good pay packet too. I think it was reported locally that we’ve tabled a fresh contract offer to him recently.

“I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibilities that he does stay, but having been at that last game of the season, it looked like a goodbye. So, I can’t see him staying, but I’d happily have him stay. He knows the club, the manager, what we’re about, and we should be pushing for promotion.

“I appreciate things happen behind closed doors that we’re not privy to, so he may not be happy with things we don’t know. Personally, I think he has gone, but there’s still that glimmer of hope and stranger things have happened in the world of football. Happy if he stays, not surprised if he goes.”

Callum O’Hare has a big decision to make

Ultimately, O’Hare is in a position where he is going to decide his future, and you can understand why he is taking his time over what is such a big call.

At 26, he is entering his peak years, and obviously, from a financial perspective, this could be the biggest deal of his career, particularly as a free agent. So, there are a lot of factors to consider, and he will want to find a place that gives him the freedom to perform.

As outlined above, the appeal of Coventry is obvious, as O’Hare was a key part of the group, so there’s no doubt he hasn’t ruled out a return.

But, it’s his decision, and you would expect a final decision to be announced in the coming weeks ahead of pre-season.