Brandon Thomas-Asante performed a drastic U-turn on his proposed Hull City switch to leave West Bromwich Albion for Coventry City instead, which surely was partly due to the influence of Mark Robins alongside first-team coach George Boateng.

It had previously been reported that the West Brom striker was the subject of a £2.5 million offer from the East Yorkshire side, as new German head coach Tim Walter looked to bolster his attacking options ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

News of interest from Hull City first came from Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, who revealed they have made an offer to sign the 25-year-old. Football Insider even reported that the club upped their initial offer from £2.5 million to £3 million to try and strike a breakthrough.

It looked as though he was all set for a move to Hull, with Hull Live have provided more information on the transfer, as they revealed that the deal struck was ‘significantly less’ than what had been reported. However, Coventry appear as though they have successfully hijacked the move.

Coventry City swoop for West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante

As well as it being the third year of his current contract in B71, it is also, at present, the last, having signed from League Two outfit Salford City for a reported fee of just £300,000 under former Tigers boss Steve Bruce in the summer of 2022.

In those two years at Albion, Thomas-Asante has featured regularly for the Baggies, which includes scoring 11 goals in the previous campaign as they reached the play-offs.

He was utilised as their primary centre-forward for much of the season, with Daryl Dike and Josh Maja struggling for fitness and form, meaning Thomas-Asante and Jed Wallace took the lion's share of minutes as Carlos Corberan's striker.

A move to a Hull side with just Oscar Estupinan as a striking option represented a good opportunity for Thomas-Asante, as he could have made the starting striker position his own under Walter. However, at the 11th hour, Coventry have convinced him of a move to the Sky Blues instead.

As first reported by Flashscore's Owuraku Ampofo, the Ghanaian international forward has completed a medical and officially signed with the Sky Blues ahead of an impending announcement. This latest development marks a sensational latest twist in the saga, with Thomas-Asante in Hull last night, per Baz Cooper of Hull Live.

The Telegraph's John Percy has since provided clarity regarding the transfer fee, claiming that Cov will pay around £2.5 million for the striker's services. Many fans are somewhat bewildered at the change of heart, given the options up front already playing for Coventry.

The likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright are likely to be the club's main strikers next season, meaning Thomas-Asante may play less often than he would have in a Hull side crying out for a centre-forward of his profile and calibre.

However, reports also claim the key influence of George Boateng, who has recently taken up the position of assistant first-team coach with Coventry after previously operating in the same role with the Ghana national team.

Boateng previously helped to call up the versatile forward for the first time to the Black Stars' provisional 2023 African Cup of Nations Squad, and the two clearly have a good understanding and friendship. Having left his role recently to move to Coventry, it's clear that Robins is a figure many in the game are keen to work with.

The ex-Cov and Aston Villa midfielder may have played his part in convincing Thomas-Asante, but it also highlights the influence of the Championship's longest-serving manager, and one of the most well-respected within the English game in Mark Robins.

Thomas-Asante is unlikely to start every game, or even be a regular starter at all, but his trust in Boateng and the project Robins has sold to both of them was clearly enough.

Boateng may have played his part, but it truly speaks to the work he Robins has done for a number of years in growing and developing Coventry as a club through the divisions, with the Sky Blues expected to be in promotion contention once more next season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante could have a huge impact for Coventry City

The move weakens a rival for promotion, and also blocks another team from acquiring his services, making it a double victory from the outset.

Last season, the forward was Albion's top scorer with a tally of 12 goals and two assists to his name, building on a total of seven goals in 33 games across his first season with the club two years ago.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's West Brom career stats (all competitions) - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 35 9 0 2023/24 43 12 2

He may be more of an impact or rotation player, but helps to ease the burden of goals on Simms' shoulders, and it's a real coup for Robins in that sense.

Thomas-Asante could have taken the easy route with Hull, with a clear pathway to the starting role, but will instead add depth and stern competition to Coventry's forward line, and is a direct analogue to Simms in many ways.

West Brom may have felt forced into a sale, given his contract situation, but haven't been stung as badly as Hull have after the good work of Robins and Boateng.

Tim Walter is an interesting and promising coach after his exploits with Hamburg, but doesn't have Robins' EFL gravitas, and that may be a reason as to why the deal swung in Coventry's favour.