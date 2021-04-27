Coventry City boss Mark Robins makes transfer admission over duo

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted to the Coventry Telegraph that he would be interested in working with Brighton and Hove Albion loan pair Leo Ostigard and Viktor Gyokeres again once the season is done and dusted.

The duo arrived at St. Andrew’s in August and January respectively this term and have played their parts well for the Sky Blues as the club recently secure their Championship status for yet another season.

Gyokeres has one year remaining on his current contract with the Seagulls, whilst Ostigard is set to see his deal expire at the end of June, potentially opening the door for a permanent move to the Ricoh Arena further down the line.

Speaking about his loanees, Robins was quick to state that he would be keen to work with both players again in the future:

“It’s been a really good loan for both players, and for Brighton as well.

“On the back of that I would certainly work with both of those players again. But they are Brighton’s players and it’s difficult to know at this stage what their plans are for both of them.”

The two Brighton men have made 56 league appearances between them this term, with Ostigard in particular becoming a firm favourite with the fans.

The Verdict

I think finance will be the main decider behind these two players potentially returning to Coventry next term, with the Sky Blues still very much snookered by their budget size at Championship level.

Brighton are sure to be open to another loan spell for the duo if they can’t offer them regular football, so perhaps that is a route that Robins will look to go down once again.

They have both proved to be useful additions and would fit in nicely to the current squad ahead of the next campaign, with that existing cohesion being maintained.

Ostigard is sure to be the most in demand out of the two, so the Sky Blues may find that they may only end up with one of the two if other sides show an interest this summer.