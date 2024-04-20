Coventry City boss Mark Robins has claimed that his side are the underdogs by a "million miles" against Manchester United, speaking to the BBC ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup semi-final clash.

The Sky Blues are the only team left in the competition that isn't a Premier League giant, making them the clear underdogs to win the competition.

But if they are to give themselves the best chance of winning the cup, they will need to get past the Red Devils, who have a hugely talented squad.

They have a superior squad to the Sky Blues, who have a decent squad at Championship level following a very productive summer window last year, which saw them lose Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer but bring in some excellent additions.

The play-offs look to be a step too far for Coventry this season after losing two key players - but they have managed to advance through to the last four of the FA Cup.

Beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last eight, with stoppage time goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright causing an upset at Molineux, they deserve their place at Wembley.

Coventry City's path to the FA Cup semi-final Round Team Score Third Oxford United (A) 6-2 W Fourth Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-1 D Fourth (replay) Sheffield Wednesday (H) 4-1 W Fifth Maidstone United (H) 5-0 W Quarter Final Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 3-2 W

Mark Robins makes sobering Coventry City claim

This is set to be a great occasion for the Sky Blues and it's one that they will have been looking forward to.

But Robins took the opportunity to remind his team of their current form and the need to be at the top of their game.

He said: "First and foremost, we've got to be right. We've lost three of our last four, it's not brilliant form that's for sure at this stage of the season.

"People have been talking about, has there been one eye on this game? I doubt it, although you could be forgiven for thinking about the game before it's played."

The Sky Blues' boss continued to be level-headed during his press conference - and didn't try to underestimate the task that his side is set to face in the English capital.

"We know they are clearly favourites to win this game by a million miles, they are expected to win, it's as simple as that," Robins continued.

"We know what we are likely to encounter but we've got to play a part in the game in as positive way as we possibly can do."

Coventry City can cause Manchester United problems in various ways

There are players in Coventry's squad who could probably step up to the top flight.

Callum O'Hare is one player who should probably be operating in the top tier - and he could be a very dangerous individual.

Able to work in tight spaces and be a real threat in the final third, the attacking midfielder should be able to put his stamp on the match if or when he gets the chance.

Simms and Wright are also real goalscoring threats - and manager Robins is a real asset himself.

He could set up his team in several different ways without any issues.