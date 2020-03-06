Coventry City boss Mark Robins makes frank Ipswich Town admission ahead of crunch clash

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has given his thoughts on his side’s upcoming opposition, Ipswich Town, with the two sides set to lock horns this weekend in what is billed as something of a League One crunch clash.

The Sky Blues are currently flying high at the top of the league table after recording a five match unbeaten run, thus seeing them pull two points clear of Rotherham United in second.

Every game between now and the end of the campaign is crucial for the Midlands based club as they seek to make a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated fixture, Robins was quick to point out that the game will not be an easy task for his side despite the Tractor Boys having only won once in their last five league games, with the former Manchester United man stating the following via the club’s official Twitter account:

🗣: "They’ve got a lot of experience in the side and like I’ve said they’re a good team and anyone who underestimates them in the run in will come a cropper there’s no doubt." #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/DUXqeVrQjs pic.twitter.com/Fgdg9fHrdX — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) March 6, 2020

Just 12 points separate the two teams heading into tomorrow’s game, with both side’s needing a victory for different reasons as they both seek to make a return to the second division this term.

The Verdict

It is clear that Robins is well aware of the magnitude of tomorrow’s game and will no doubt be reminding his players of that fact prior to kick off at Portman Road tomorrow.

Following their clash against the Tractor Boys, the Sky Blues then play host to mid-table Shrewsbury Town, before facing Lincoln City in a set of games that the Midlands based club will be expected to pick up maximum points from.

Meanwhile, this will be the fourth time the two sides have faced each other this term, with Coventry winning once at Portman Road, whilst the other clashes have ended all square.