Coventry City boss Mark Robins details importance of extra financial backing ahead of likely takeover

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted that he will need to be financially backed if he wants to have a real chance of taking his side into the promotion mix, speaking candidly in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Sky Blues are still in a reasonably good position despite the sale of key man Dominic Hyam to Blackburn Rovers in the summer, with the Midlands side in excellent form going into the international break.

Although their 1-0 loss against Reading last weekend took them down to 15th, they still have plenty of time to get themselves in the mix before the season ends with many teams still packed together quite closely in the table.

To give themselves the best chance of doing this though, they will need to retain key trio Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer, with the former already recording nine league goals in 20 appearances this term.

Not only will they need to keep hold of existing players – but fresh blood will also be needed next month after enduring a mixed summer – with former loanee Tayo Adaramola already returning to Crystal Palace.

And Robins has admitted that the club needs more financial support if they want to continue progressing, with Doug King’s imminent takeover likely to answer his prayers.

He said: “We’ve got to aim for a consistent top-10 finish and then try to get the top six from there. If we can do that, who knows.

“But that will be the plan for a lot of teams, and we need that financial backing to get there, because like it or not that will make the difference.

“It’s been a real team effort to get to this stage, but there’s still loads of work to do. With the prospect of new ownership coming in things are looking really exciting.”

The Verdict:

It does feel as though a new chapter is needed and that’s why many supporters will be glad to see the SISU era come to an end, with King potentially likely to take them to new heights.

Because of the fact he’s local, he will be able to feel the mood of the supporters and gather their thoughts, potentially allowing him to make better decisions and that can only be a good thing.

There are plenty of good football owners who aren’t based in the UK – but the fact King is likely to be close to matters at the CBS Arena can only be a good thing and he seems to be ambitious too.

If he can keep the likes of Gyokeres, O’Hare and Hamer and add quality when the upcoming window opens, that will put Robins’ side in a strong position for the remainder of the campaign and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they did go on to secure a top-six spot.

Keeping their best players will be easier said than done though – and that’s something Hull City’s Acun Ilicali found out as he looked to retain former star man Keane-Lewis Potter.