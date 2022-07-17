Coventry City boss takes aim at Vincent Kompany over Burnley transfer pursuit

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has fumed at Burnley boss Vincent Kompany have the Belgian revealed his interest in midfielder Callum O’Hare.

Robins was not impressed that Kompany revealed his admiration for O’Hare and insisted he wanted to keep the playmaker at the midlands club.

Kompany admitted he was a huge fan of O’Hare with bids reportedly being knocked back for the 24-year-old.

Speaking after their pre-season win over Shrewsbury, Kompany told media: “I’m all for transparency. I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong. We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no.”

But this left Robins disappointed with the Sky Blues manager desperate to keep his key man. He told the Coventry Telegraph: “I’ve seen their manager made some comments which I wasn’t happy with, but it is what it is.

“Everyone knows he has been subject of interest. Burnley have been there all summer and haven’t gone away, so we will see what the next few weeks brings.”

Robins refused to be drawn further on speculation and was adamant that O’Hare is still part of his team. This was supported by O’Hare playing 80 minutes in their friendly against Oxford on Saturday, as he replaced Liam Kelly after ten minutes.

Based on what both managers have said, this seems to be a transfer that will rumble on into the coming season.

O’Hare has two years remaining on his Coventry contract, securing his future at The CBS Arena until the end of the 2023/24 season, and ensuring the Sky Blues are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder.

The Verdict

Firstly, Robins’ words indicate the move isn’t as advanced as initially thought which has to be viewed as a positive for Coventry fans.

Secondly, Robins is right to be frustrated as transfers are better being done in the background. Any word on potential moves can throw fans into a frenzy which can ultimately filter to the team which is not something any manager will want at this stage in pre-season.

If Burnley are that interested, they will make a deal work rather than unsettling a player through the media, whether intentional or not.