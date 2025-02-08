Coventry City will have quite a few high earners in their squad, considering Doug King has invested a decent amount into the squad during his time at the helm.

Players' wages don't always match the large transfer fees, but you would imagine some of their big-money signings would be earning a sizeable amount.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright may have been paid well to make the switch to the Sky Blues, with both players already being highly rated before their moves to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Both were able to provide value for money last season with their attacking contributions and it will be interesting to see how much they can contribute in the final third.

Perhaps surprisingly though, neither of them are estimated by Capology to be the highest earners at the club, despite the fact the pair have made some excellent contributions and are two of the most important players in the team, along with Ben Sheaf, who has been hampered by injuries in recent times but is a key asset when fit.

Below, we take a look at the player who is estimated to earn the highest salary at the Midlands side, and whether they are providing value for money for the Sky Blues.

Luis Binks' estimated salary at Coventry City

According to an estimate from Capology, centre-back Luis Binks is the highest earner at the CBS Arena, on £30,000-per-week, though this is only an estimate and not a verified figure.

That is a sizeable salary for a player in the Championship, but he did make a permanent move from Bologna in the summer, where he was likely to be earning a decent amount.

The Italian side currently competes in Serie A and Coventry may have had to match or come close to the salary he was earning in Emilia-Romagna to recruit him on a permanent deal.

Currently, he is estimated to be earning £5,000 more per week than Simms and Wright, who are the joint-second estimated highest earners at Coventry.

Luis Binks may not be providing value for money at Coventry City

Binks made some valuable contributions last season and it was no surprise when the Sky Blues decided to make his move permanent.

Luis Binks' 2023/24 loan spell at Coventry City (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 18 Starts 15 Average Sofascore rating 6.81 Passing accuracy (%) 83% Total duels won (%) 58%

However, he hasn't been one of the first names on the team-sheet throughout the 2024/25 campaign for his current team.

Since Christmas, he has been an unused substitute more than he's appeared for the club, with the player not having the opportunity to start regularly under Frank Lampard.

For this reason alone, the defender probably isn't providing value for money at the CBS Arena.

That is a shame, because he's clearly a talented player, having been on the books of Tottenham for a number of years before stints in Canada and Italy.

He may not have scored for the club yet, but first and foremost, Binks is a defender and in that department, he has done a fairly solid job.

The 23-year-old may not have kept many clean sheets this season, but he has won a decent proportion of his aerial and ground duels, making him a valuable player for Lampard to have.

However, it's also fair to say that he has split opinions this term, and at this stage, he probably isn't providing value for money, with some of his performances, lack of clean sheets and limited playing time in mind.

But he's only 23 at this stage and will only improve. Showing some promise during the early stages of his permanent spell, the defender could grow into a major asset at Coventry.