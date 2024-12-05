This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Coventry City striker Norman Bassette.

The news came from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who claims the Premier League side have been to watch Bassette in action.

The Belgium international only arrived in the summer, and so far, has one goal to his name in nine appearances, but with the Sky Blues’ track record of unearthing unknown strikers like Viktor Gyokeres, teams higher up the pyramid are already taking note.

We asked our Coventry Fan Pundit, Ryan, for his take on the new update.

Bassette going nowhere, says Coventry fan pundit

The Sky Blues fan was assured in the fact that it’s not Bassette’s time to leave just yet, with plenty more to do at the CBS Arena.

Speaking to Football League World, Ryan said: “Yeah, I (have) seen Norman Bassette being linked with Newcastle or Newcastle scouting him, which comes as a bit of a shock to me to be honest.

“He's only just joined us, and he's got, you know, I wouldn't imagine he's well known, but he did get a call-up for the first team Belgium international side, which was also another shocker. So maybe it is more well known than I originally thought.

“However, he's only scored one goal for us, he's only played here and there. He's very, very young, so maybe they are keeping an eye on him just to see how he progresses and maybe one for the future, but he would be someone that you, especially (after) only just joining, wouldn't want to see leave because, you know, you can't even really value him at the minute. What would his value be?

“He's clearly been brought in as the model is to sign potential and then sell them on for mega money later on in their careers, like we did with Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer, players like that.

“So, yeah, I'm shocked that he’s been linked to someone like Newcastle, but if clubs are watching then hopefully it means he's doing something right, and he can keep getting more people interested in him with the performances getting better and better and scoring more goals.

“And so be it, that's what happens, that's football. But yeah, far too early for him to leave. He's better off staying here for at least another two seasons, getting some first team football down him and his value will only increase if he does the job on the pitch, so yeah, stay put for now. I don't think we'd be looking to cash in at all.”

Newcastle interest can only mean good things for Coventry

The Daily Mail’s report, claiming that Newcastle have been watching Coventry’s new striker Norman Bassette, can only mean good things for the Sky Blues.

It is a strong showing of faith in their scouting system, and the fact that a Premier League side is already keeping tabs suggests they might be onto something.

Bassette in the Championship, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 5 (4) Minutes played 381 Goals 1 Assists 0 xG 2.4 Pass success rate 65.4%

As Ryan says, it’s highly unlikely Coventry would even consider a sale at this stage, and Bassette would surely be keen to get a good amount of English football under his belt before considering a move, but it suggests the money will be there if the forward does kick on.

After finding such success with Gyokeres, Bassette may be the next one off the production line, putting Coventry on a great footing on a number of fronts.