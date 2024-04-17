Highlights Coventry City faces tough odds for promotion this season, sitting 8th in the Championship table.

Dion Dublin believes Coventry has a shot at automatic promotion next season.

Despite challenges, Coventry should aim high for top-two finish next season in the more open league.

With just a handful of Championship games remaining, it looks as if Coventry City are going to have to do it the hard way if they're to win promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Robins' side are currently eighth, two places outside the play-offs, but are eight points behind sixth-placed Norwich City, although the Sky Blues do have a game in hand over them.

Championship table, as it stands 17/04/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 5 West Brom 43 24 72 6 Norwich City 43 16 71 7 Hull City 42 8 65 8 Coventry City 42 14 63 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63

This means that, while not impossible, it looks unlikely that the Sky Blues will win promotion this season.

After coming so close to winning promotion last season when they lost on penalties to Luton Town in the play-off final, many people expected them to be in contention to go up this season, but some inconsistent form has meant they've been unable to sustain a play-off push.

However, the Sky Blues have gone well in the cup, and will face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday in an FA Cup semi-final, looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 1987.

Dion Dublin: Coventry City can win automatic promotion next season

Former Sky Blues' striker Dion Dublin believes that whilst Coventry won't get promoted this season, they have a chance of going up as one of the top two sides next season.

Dublin, who played for a number of clubs including Coventry's FA Cup opponents Manchester United, spent four years at Highfield Road and scored 69 goals in 155 appearances for the Sky Blues.

The 54-year-old said: "Coventry City can definitely secure automatic promotion next season and I think that’s what Mark Robins will be looking for, but I don’t think he will change the way he plays in order to get there."

The Sky Blues have enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent seasons, and have bounced back from relegation to League Two in 2017.

It was a far cry from the early years of the Premier League when Coventry spent nine consecutive seasons as a Premier League club after the league was formed in 1992, but Dublin believes that they are on their way back.

He said: "It’s been a gradual step up of getting closer and closer. I see them as a Premier League football club."

No reason why Coventry shouldn't be aiming for top-two

With three of Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton likely to win promotion this season, it takes some very good sides out of the equation, and leaves the league looking more open and unpredictable.

Of course, three sides will be relegated from the Premier League next season, but it's hard to envisage them being quite as strong as Leeds, Leicester and Southampton have been this season.

Related Coventry City's decision to act early and seal £5m+ transfer could haunt others: View Ephron Mason-Clark sealed a switch to the Sky Blues in January - and their early move could haunt others who may have wanted him.

It always seemed that the three relegated Premier League sides would be there or thereabouts this season, and if it wasn't for Ipswich, those three would be miles clear at the top of the league.

Next season promises to be a more open league, and Coventry should back themselves and strive for automatic promotion.

With a good summer transfer window behind them, the Sky Blues will know they can be a real force in the Championship next season.