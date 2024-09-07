Coventry City have not enjoyed the start that many expected them to have this season.

The Sky Blues have been on the verge of success in the Championship over the last couple of seasons as they have pushed and pushed for the play-off places.

They did make the play-offs in the 2022/23 campaign but lost out to Luton Town in the final at Wembley in heartbreaking fashion. Last season, they finished ninth, but their focus was on the FA Cup as they shockingly reached the semi-final.

Expectations going into this season have been high for Coventry, with many tipping them for promotion, either via the play-offs or even automatically.

Mark Robins' side have made impressive progression over the last few years, so it only seems right that the next step is promotion to the top flight. However, their Championship campaign has not got off to the best of starts.

Coventry have lost two of their opening four games, falling to defeat to Stoke City and Norwich City. The other two matches ended in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City and a 3-2 win over Oxford United, in which they relied on a very late Oxford mistake to pick up the three points.

Despite their disappointing start, the Sky Blues fans have been as passionate as ever. It is still early days in the Championship, and there will remain a belief that the club can have a strong season and push for those play-off places once again.

Coventry will rely on their home support to get them through the season, as their fans have been turning out in numbers at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Today, FLW looks at Coventry's average home attendance in the league so far this season and compares it to their fellow Championship clubs.

Coventry City's average attendance so far this season is just short of 30,000

The Sky Blues have played just two home league games so far, one against Norwich City and the other against Oxford United, but both occasions have seen large crowds at the CBS Arena.

28,051 people witnessed Coventry's 3-2 victory over Oxford United, with 27,353 people turning out for their home defeat to Norwich City. This puts Coventry's average attendance in the league so far at 27,702.

The CBS Arena has a capacity of 32,609, meaning it is, on average, 85% filled, which is very respectable for a ground of that size.

If Coventry find some consistency in their results, these figures will inevitably increase ever so slightly.

Coventry City rank fifth among Championship clubs

Looking at average attendances across the Championship, Coventry are ranked fifth highest, with only Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Leeds United, and Sunderland above them, who all have higher capacities.

As expected, Sunderland sit at the top of the rankings, with an outstanding average attendance of 40,059 in their 48,707-seater stadium.

Average attendances in the Championship so far this season (Transfermarkt) Club Capacity Average Attendance % Filled 1. Sunderland 48,707 40,059 82.2% 2. Leeds United 37,890 36,475 96.3% 3. Derby County 33,597 29,357 87.4% 4. Sheffield Wednesday 39,859 29,168 73.2% 5. Coventry City 32,609 27,702 85.0% 6. Sheffield United 32,702 27,221 83.2% 7. Middlesbrough 33,746 26,440 78.4%

Interestingly, Luton Town sit at the bottom of the average attendance rankings despite boasting the highest 'percentage filled'. Luton's average capacity is at 99.4%, but it is not enough to rank higher than anyone else in the division as Kenilworth Road holds just 11,850.

Coventry City can be very proud of their average attendance so far this season, as it is higher than both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, who actually have slightly bigger stadiums.