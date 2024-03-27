Highlights Coventry City planning more wing depth; major summer transfer focus confirmed by assistant boss Adi Viveash.

Callum O'Hare contract situation adds urgency; Victor Torp a stop-gap but future midfield revamp needed.

Coventry need long-term midfield plan, Viveash hints at potential replacements for O'Hare including lower league talents

Coventry City assistant manager Adi Viveash has spoken about the club's plans for the summer transfer window as the end of the 2023/24 season approaches.

With less than 10 games to go in the season, the Sky Blues are still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs for the second year running. They have a game in hand on Norwich City, who currently hold the final play-off spot, and are four points behind the Canaries.

Championship Table (As it stands March 27th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 38 23 66 6 Norwich City 38 15 61 7 Hull City 37 7 58 8 Coventry City 37 16 57

With the potential of more post-season games, as well as an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, at Wembley, still to come, City have enough to think about already. But considerations about the moves that they are going to make in the summer have been made, and Viveash has lifted the lid on what the club are hoping to do in the summer transfer window.

Adi Viveash reveals Coventry City summer transfer plans

Speaking to Coventry Live, the right-hand man to manager Mark Robins said that Coventry will likely look to add depth to their wing options, despite the strength that they already have in that department.

"I think we’ll be looking for more choices in wide areas, it’s fair to say," said Viveash. "Obviously Ephron Mason-Clark has signed, so we know we are getting someone there. Haji [Wright] certainly looks like he enjoys playing that position. Tatsu[hiro Sakamoto] probably needs some top end competition, and that’s no disrespect to Fabio [Tavares] or Milan [van Ewijk], so I imagine that area is going to be quite a key area for the club."

The 54-year-old also touched on the situation surrounding star attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and Robins has said that O'Hare won't be signing the new deal that has been offered to him, or any deal for that matter, until the summer as he wants to keep his options open and see if any Premier League clubs come calling. Viveash said that, depending on the outcome of that scenario, the club could look to make moves to replace him.

January signing Victor Torp could act as a potential stop gap to replacing O'Hare if he leaves, but the assistant boss doesn't see the Dane playing as an attacking midfielder long-term. "You might end up with Victor, who is really an eight, not a six and not a ten." Viveash told Coventry Live. "He’s an eight, for me. I know he’s played in all those positions, but he’s an eight. He wants to break and plays killer passes and he shoots; good player.

"But that’s what he is and then you have to have a different kind of six to play with him. Kasey [Palmer] can play eight – he played it in his young years – but then that takes him from ten to eight, so how does that work? I think it’s always evolving."

Coventry need to identify a Callum O'Hare replacement for the summer

The former Aston Villa player's form has cooled off over the past month, and Coventry have kept winning, so the emphasis that may have been put on identifying potential options may have waned a bit. But, as Viveash explained, City will have to find convoluted ways to construct their midfields if they have to use someone like Torp to replace him.

Even if they feel that Palmer could be the one to plug that gap, that still leaves a lack of depth at that position. Looking down the leagues for some rising talent, like a Davis Keillor-Dunn from Mansfield, may be a good option if they don't want to bring in a player to immediately challenge the Jamaican international.