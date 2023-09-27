Coventry City had a busy summer transfer window following their play-off final loss to Luton Town.

The Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Mark Robins’ side finished fifth in the table last year, knocking out Middlesbrough in the semi-finals on their way to the play-off final.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

The defeat saw the departures of key players like Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, who were two of the highest earners at the CBS Arena.

But their exits were followed by big-money arrivals like Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

This has made a big impact on the state of the current Coventry wage bill going into the new campaign.

Here we look at how the annual wage bill looks, and who the team’s highest earner is now…

How expensive is the current Coventry City wage bill?

According to estimated figures courtesy of Capology, Coventry are paying £6.8 million per year on wages.

The highest earner in the squad is new arrival Luis Binks, who has signed as part of a season-long loan from Serie A side Bologna.

The defender is earning £1.5 million per year, equating to £30,000-a-week, although it is unclear how much of that figure is being paid by the Championship side as he is only at the club on loan.

The next highest earner is another summer arrival in Wright, who joined from Antalyaspor in a big-money move.

The American signed for a fee worth a reported £7.7 million and is earning an annual salary with a value of £1.3 million, equating to £25,000-a-week.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

He has made a positive impact since joining Robins’ side, but he has had big boots to fill given the departure of Gyokeres and Hamer over the summer.

Coventry haven’t quite been able to find the results to compete near the top of the table just yet, but it is still early days for these new arrivals to make their mark on the club.

Who are the other high earners at Coventry City?

Ellis Simms is making £25,000 per week as well, making him the joint second-highest earner at the club with Wright.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

The pair are the focal point of Coventry’s attack, with both arriving for big money in the previous summer window.

Simms performed well in the Championship last year during a loan spell with Sunderland, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances.

Robins will be hoping he can find that same goal-scoring form, with his high wages reflecting his importance to the squad.

The next highest paid is Jay Dasilva, who signed from Bristol City last summer, but there is a big gap between their level of pay.

The fullback is earning an estimated £10,000 per week, equating to £520,000-a-year.

The likes of Kasey Palmer and Callum O’Hare are making the same amount, with the pair being two of the most important players to remain at the CBS Arena from last season.