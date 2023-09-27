Coventry City had a busy summer transfer window following their play-off final loss to Luton Town.
The Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium.
Mark Robins’ side finished fifth in the table last year, knocking out Middlesbrough in the semi-finals on their way to the play-off final.
Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures
Player Name
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
Viktor Gyokeres
Sporting CP
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Gus Hamer
Sheffield United
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Josh Reid
Ross County
|
Permanent
Fanktay Dabo
Forest Green Rovers
|
Permanent
Sean Maguire
Carlisle United
|
Permanent
Michael Rose
Stoke City
|
Permanent
Julien Da Costa
FC Sochaux
|
Permanent
Tyler Walker
Lincoln City
|
Permanent
Martyn Waghorn
Derby County
|
Permanent
Jack Burroughs
Lincoln City
|
Loan
Ryan Howley
Dundee FC
|
Loan
Todd Kane
Without Club
|
Permanent
The defeat saw the departures of key players like Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, who were two of the highest earners at the CBS Arena.
But their exits were followed by big-money arrivals like Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.
This has made a big impact on the state of the current Coventry wage bill going into the new campaign.
Here we look at how the annual wage bill looks, and who the team’s highest earner is now…
How expensive is the current Coventry City wage bill?
According to estimated figures courtesy of Capology, Coventry are paying £6.8 million per year on wages.
The highest earner in the squad is new arrival Luis Binks, who has signed as part of a season-long loan from Serie A side Bologna.
The defender is earning £1.5 million per year, equating to £30,000-a-week, although it is unclear how much of that figure is being paid by the Championship side as he is only at the club on loan.
The next highest earner is another summer arrival in Wright, who joined from Antalyaspor in a big-money move.
The American signed for a fee worth a reported £7.7 million and is earning an annual salary with a value of £1.3 million, equating to £25,000-a-week.
The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.
He has made a positive impact since joining Robins’ side, but he has had big boots to fill given the departure of Gyokeres and Hamer over the summer.
Coventry haven’t quite been able to find the results to compete near the top of the table just yet, but it is still early days for these new arrivals to make their mark on the club.
Who are the other high earners at Coventry City?
Ellis Simms is making £25,000 per week as well, making him the joint second-highest earner at the club with Wright.
Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Haji Wright
Antalyaspor
|
Permanent
Ellis Simms
Everton
|
Permanent
Liam Kitching
Barnsley
|
Permanent
Milan van Ewijk
Heerenveen
|
Permanent
Bobby Thomas
Burnley
|
Permanent
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
KV Oostende
|
Permanent
Brad Collins
Barnsley
|
Permanent
Jay Dasilva
Bristol City
|
Permanent
Joel Latibeaudiere
Swansea City
|
Permanent
Yasin Ayari
Brighton
|
Loan
Luis Binks
Bologna
|
Loan
The pair are the focal point of Coventry’s attack, with both arriving for big money in the previous summer window.
Simms performed well in the Championship last year during a loan spell with Sunderland, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances.
Robins will be hoping he can find that same goal-scoring form, with his high wages reflecting his importance to the squad.
The next highest paid is Jay Dasilva, who signed from Bristol City last summer, but there is a big gap between their level of pay.
The fullback is earning an estimated £10,000 per week, equating to £520,000-a-year.
The likes of Kasey Palmer and Callum O’Hare are making the same amount, with the pair being two of the most important players to remain at the CBS Arena from last season.