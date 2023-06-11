Coventry City and West Brom are both set to miss out on the signing of Jonathan Panzo.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers have agreed a £2.5 million deal to sign the Nottingham Forest defender.

The two clubs are currently in talks to iron out the final details of the deal, but a move to the Scottish giants is now expected.

Who was interested in signing Jonathan Panzo?

Coventry and West Brom both showed interest in making a move for the 22-year-old following his impressive campaign on loan with the Sky Blues.

Mark Robins’ side had hoped that his successful stint with the team may have helped sway him in favour of remaining at the CBS Arena.

However, his relationship with Michael Beale has instead played a significant role in his decision to make the move to Scotland.

The defender made 29 league appearances for Coventry as the team earned a fifth place finish in the second division.

A penalty shootout loss to Luton Town prevented the team from earning promotion to the Premier League having reached the play-off final.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan’s side finished three points adrift of the top six, ending up ninth in the standings.

What is Michael Beale’s relationship with Jonathan Panzo?

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership, losing the title to Celtic by seven points.

Beale arrived midway through the campaign but was unable to steer the club ahead of their heated rivals over the course of the second half of the season.

The former QPR boss previously worked with Panzo during their time together in the Chelsea youth ranks.

The 42-year-old is said to be a long-time admirer of the defender and is keen to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

Rangers are looking to build a side capable of overturning Celtic while also competing on the European stage, having qualified for the Champions League qualifiers for next season.

How big of a blow is it for Coventry to miss out on the signing of Jonathan Panzo?

Panzo was an important part of Robins’ side last season, so this will be a blow to the Coventry boss.

With other big names also expected to depart this summer, it could be a window for upheaval in the first team squad.

A potentially transitional season will feel quite painful for Coventry fans given how close to the Premier League they just got.

But it may be the reality of their current model, which will have peaks and troughs in order to remain sustainable in the long-run.