This summer was always going to be an interesting one for Blackburn Rovers.

Having lost Ben Brereton-Diaz on a free transfer, there was a huge void of goals that needed to be filled, and after a decent season, other players were potentially set to attract transfer interest, too.

That has proven to be the case, with two of Rovers' Championship rivals reported to be interested in another of the club's strikers - Sam Gallagher.

Coventry City and Stoke City interested in Sam Gallagher

That is the case according to Alan Nixon's report via Patreon on Sunday morning.

Indeed, Nixon claims that both clubs are interested in the forward, but that neither are currently willing to meet the player's asking price.

Nixon reveals that Gallagher is deep into a very lucrative deal at Ewood Park and that Blackburn are set to ask for around £5 million for him.

Of course, Coventry City are in the market for a striker this summer and do have cash to spend, with Viktor Gyokeres having completed a big money move to Sporting CP in recent weeks.

The Portuguese side are reported to be paying the Sky Blues close to £20 million for the Swede.

Stoke City, meanwhile, are looking a bit light and one dimensional in the striking department at present, with Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle currently on their books.

Gallagher has been a mainstay in the Blackburn side in recent seasons, despite not being the most prolific scorer.

Indeed, he netted seven goals last season, for example, and nine the campaign prior, but still played over 34 league games in each season.

In total, Gallagher has played 208 times for Blackburn, scoring 43 goals and registering 20 assists.

How long does Sam Gallagher have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

Sam Gallagher has been on the books at Blackburn Rovers since 2019, having joined from Southampton.

At that time, he signed a five-year deal with the club, which expires next summer in 2024.

However, as per Transfermarkt, the club do hold an option to extend his contract with them until 2025.

Essentially, this means that Greenwood has two years remaining on his Blackburn Rovers deal.

How much will Sam Gallagher cost Coventry City or Stoke City?

With essentially two years left to run on his current deal, Blackburn Rovers are under no pressure to sell Sam Gallagher this summer.

This means that they can demand exactly what they feel their forward is worth if clubs do come calling.

As touched upon above, Nixon claims that Blackburn want £5 million to let Gallagher leave the club this summer.

At that price, though, as also touched upon above, it is unlikely that either club will make a move for the 27-year-old.

As such, this does not feel as though it is a transfer deal that is going to be completed any time soon, if at all.