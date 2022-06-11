Coventry City and Sheffield United handed transfer boost as 24-year-old becomes available

Sheffield United and Coventry City have been handed a major transfer boost as the summer window opens, with Jake Clarke-Salter becoming a free agent.

It was confirmed by Chelsea on Friday that Clarke-Salter’s 16-year association with the Stamford Bridge outfit had come to an end.

Clarke-Salter spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Coventry City, where the central-defender impressed playing, for the most part, on the left of a back three.

The 24-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, including 29 in the Championship, and the club have been heavily linked with a move for the defender if he was released by Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, need defensive re-enforcements, particularly on the left hand side of their back three.

Ben Davies has returned to Liverpool following his Bramall Lane loan spell, and Jack O’Connell is currently out injured.

Clarke-Salter has also previously had loan spells with other clubs, both in England and abroad.

After brief spells with Bristol Rovers and Sunderland, the central defender spent the season on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie in 2018/19, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club.

The following two seasons would see him head to St. Andrews and Birmingham City on two separate occasions, making 34 appearances for the Blues across his two stays.

The Verdict

Sheffield United and Coventry City have essentially been given the green light to make a move here.

There had been talk that Chelsea could potentially exercise an option in the 24-year-old’s contract that would see him remain for a further year, but they have seemingly done the right thing and allowed him to move on.

After such an impressive season, the central defender will be a wanted man, and it may be that teams even higher than Championship level consider a move.

If I were the Blades or the Sky Blues, I’d be looking to get this one wrapped up sooner rather than later.