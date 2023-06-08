Coventry City and Scottish Premiership side Rangers have joined Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle in showing interest in signing Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker, according to Football Insider.

Who is Morgan Whittaker?

The 22-year-old is a product of the Derby County academy, coming through the ranks in 2019.

He featured heavily in the club’s academy set-up before moving into the first team, where he played 32 times, scoring just one goal.

In 2021, at the start of Derby’s financial troubles, the club sold Whittaker to Swansea for around £700,000.

His two years at the Welsh club have been stop-and-go, with him so far only appearing for the club 37 times and scoring six goals.

The winger has also had loan spells away from the club at Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old was with the Pilgrims last season, but after joining in the summer transfer window, he saw his loan spell cut short in January.

Whittaker impressed while with Plymouth, scoring nine times and registering seven assists in 31 games.

Many expected Whittaker to be a regular starter for Swansea after he was recalled, but the winger started just two of the 18 games he was available.

When does Morgan Whittaker’s contract expire at Swansea City?

The winger is a wanted man this summer according to Football Insider, with Coventry and Rangers now joining the list of names keen on Whittaker.

Rangers had several bids rejected for Whittaker in January, and it now seems they are expected to return again this summer.

Coventry have joined them in showing interest, as they prepare for another campaign in England's second tier.

They both face competition however, as it was first reported by Sports Illustrated, that Sunderland and Plymouth are both keen on signing Whittaker.

As the interest hots up, Swansea will find themselves in a comfortable negotiating position, as Whittaker is under contract at the club until 2025.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing?

Whittaker seems to be a player who has really stepped up his game this season, with his loan spell at Plymouth really catching the eye.

The 22-year-old will have been disappointed that his spell with the Pilgrims came to an end quickly, which resulted in him spending the second half of the season on the bench at Swansea.

The Swans are likely to lose Russell Martin this summer to Southampton, so they will be hoping a change of manager may have the desired effect of keeping hold of the forward.

If not, the club is likely going to ask for a sizeable fee, given his performances this season and his contract situation at the football club.