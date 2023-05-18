Coventry City and Luton Town are both interested in signing Wes Harding on a free transfer after it was announced the defender will leave Rotherham United.

Who is Wes Harding?

The 26-year-old, who primarily plays as a right-back but can fill in other defensive roles, has been key for the Millers over the past few years.

Harding joined the Yorkshire side from Birmingham City and whilst his first year with the club ended in relegation, he has since starred in their promotion back to the second tier, whilst he was a regular as Matty Taylor’s side survived this season.

However, with his deal running down, it was announced this week that Harding was going to be leaving this summer on a free.

And, it seems as though the player won’t be short of options, as Football Insider revealed that the two play-off finalists are keen on Harding, and they’re actually ‘preparing to submit contract offers’.

Unsurprisingly, the update states that the winner of the final is going to have more of a chance of landing Harding if they pursue him, as the appeal of Premier League football is obvious.

Both the Sky Blues and the Hatters have loan players at right-back at the moment, with Brooke Norton-Cuffy part of Mark Robins’ side, whereas Leeds’ Cody Drameh made the move to Kenilworth Road in January.

Other unnamed clubs are also interested in Harding, who will be free to talk to clubs now after his exit from Rotherham.

Harding will be a shrewd signing for someone this summer

It’s no surprise that Harding is attracting attention, because he is available on a free transfer this summer, and that means he will be a smart bit of business for a club this summer. You could argue that it would be a risk for either side to sign him if they win promotion, as he is untested at Premier League level.

But, if they remain in the Championship, this is a no-brainer. He has proven himself over the past few years, he is a dependable defender and at 26, he is about to enter his peak years.

Ultimately, this is going to be a big decision for the player. He is now in total control of this next step in his career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up, as both Luton and Coventry are clubs on the rise.