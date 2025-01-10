Coventry City and Ipswich Town are two of the clubs interested in signing Nigerian winger Ahmad Ghali, according to recent reports.

Africa Foot have reported that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from the likes of Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Serie A side Monza after impressing for Slovan Liberec in the Czech First League.

It's stated that Ghali has had contact with clubs both in England and Italy, and his club are willing to listen to offers this month, despite being contracted until the summer of 2027.

Since completing a move to Slovan Liberec in 2022, the Nigerian has impressed, and he's become a key figure for his side this season, which has put him in the frame for a move.

Coventry City and Ipswich Town interested in Ahmad Ghali

It’s claimed both Coventry City and Ipswich Town ‘would consider recruiting’ Ghali this month as Frank Lampard and Kieran McKenna look to bolster their respective squads.

The 23-year-old began his career in his homeland of Nigeria with third tier side Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club, before sealing a move to Europe with Slovak side AS Trencin.

After 55 appearances for AS Trencin, Ghali earned a move to the Czech Republic, putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Slovan Liberec, and he's gone from strength-to-strength with the top-flight side.

He's made 72 appearances for Slovan Liberec, scoring four goals and registering 13 assists, and he's played in a number of different positions for the club, making him an attractive prospect for interested clubs.

Ahmad Ghali's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club 2019 4 0 0 AS Trencin 2020-21 55 6 8 FK Spartak Dubnica nad Váhom (Loan) 2021 3 1 0 Slovan Liberec 2022- 72 4 13

Whilst being a winger by trade, Ghali has featured as a wing-back and as a midfielder at times with Slovan Liberec, and it's reported that "he’s ready to change clubs in January".

The step-up from the Czech First League to English football will be a big one for Ghali, particularly if he joins Ipswich Town in the Premier League, but he's a player with potential and, at 23, there's still plenty of time for him to grow and improve.

Ahmad Ghali is worth a punt by Coventry City

It remains to be seen if he'd go straight into Lampard's starting XI should he sign, but Ghali has clearly got something about him, and Coventry should use their second-tier status to bring him to the CBS Arena.

Ghali may struggle for game time in a top five European league like the Premier League or Serie A, but he'd likely get more of a chance in the Championship, especially with the schedule of a 46-game season, meaning squad rotation is a necessity.

He's someone who could be brought in for a relatively small fee, but if he impresses, he could well be sold on for a big profit in the future, so it makes sense for the Sky Blues to pursue a deal this month.

Ghali is an unknown quantity to English football, but to have so many clubs after him this month suggests that he's got a bright future, and they should be looking to beat Ipswich and Monza to his signature.