The dust has not really settled yet on Coventry City's heartbreak at Wembley last week as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League against Luton Town.

But Mark Robins cannot afford to think about that too much as in just a few weeks time, pre-season will begin in preparation for the 2023-24 season and with Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres potentially on the way out, reinforcements will have to be scouted.

Coventry have already been linked with a few individuals following the play-off final defeat, including confirming the signing of Bristol City's Jay Dasilva, and another one that they have reportedly been tracking is Wrexham's versatile midfielder Tom O'Connor, according to a report from The Mirror.

Who is Tom O'Connor?

O'Connor came through the academy setup at Southampton, having moved over from his birthplace of the Republic of Ireland to join the Saints in 2015 as a teenager.

He never made it into the first-team picture though for the Saints whilst he was a regular in the under-18's and under-21's, captaining the latter for the majority of the 2018-19 season.

O'Connor was then loaned out to Gillingham in August 2019 in a deal that ended up lasting two years, playing 67 times in all competitions for the League One outfit at the time with the majority of his outings coming at either left-back or wing-back.

With his time at Southampton over following that, O'Connor joined Burton Albion on a permanent basis and in his half-season at the Pirelli Stadium, he impressed in a midfield role and scored five times in 18 outings for the Brewers.

That led to the ambitious Wrexham making a move for him in January 2022, convincing him to drop down two divisions for an undisclosed fee - one which then-manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted the club could not say no to.

O'Connor's Wrexham career hasn't gone too smoothly, having been restricted to just seven appearances in his first half-season due to injury, and even in the Red Dragons' staggering 2022-23 campaign where they claimed the National League title it hasn't been quite straight-forward.

Owing to another couple of injuries, O'Connor played just 29 times out of Wrexham's 53 league and FA Cup matches and featured at both centre-back and in central midfield, but he scored six goals in that time with one of those coming against Coventry in a 4-3 FA Cup victory for the Welsh club at the CBS Arena.

Would Tom O'Connor be a good signing for Coventry City?

O'Connor still has two years remaining on his contract at Wrexham, and with the finances behind them it would surely take a big fee for the club to even consider selling.

But O'Connor will have his own ambitions and perhaps playing for a Championship club that got to within a penalty kick of the Premier League would be enticing to him.

Is O'Connor good enough to come into Mark Robins' midfield though and make an impact? It's hard to say, but he was really impressing in League One before he did make the move to Wrexham and at the age of 24 there could be even more improvement to come.

O'Connor has a wand of a left foot and can play in multiple defensive and midfield positions, so if Coventry could secure his services for the right fee then he has the potential to be a good Championship midfielder.