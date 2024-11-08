Former Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko believes he knew something was wrong when Adi Viveash left the club.

Posting on X, Bakayoko still admitted that he was shocked about his former side's decision to sack Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues announced Robins' departure from the Coventry Building Society Arena yesterday morning, following a successful long spell for the 54-year-old.

During his time in the Midlands, he was able to guide Coventry from League Two to the Championship, and even came within a penalty shootout of taking the Sky Blues to the Premier League.

It has been a remarkable rise for the club in recent years, and although recruitment has played a part in their success, it's clear to see that Robins has been the main architect of their success.

He dealt with major off-field issues when SISU were in charge, with the club having to play some of their home games at Northampton Town and Birmingham City.

Related ”Lucky” - Coventry City: Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick responds to Mark Robins sacking Mark Robins was dismissed by Coventry City this week after seven years in charge of the club

Robins also had to work within a limited budget under the previous ownership - and was probably only able to spend big under current owner Doug King due to the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer last year.

The exits of Gyokeres and Hamer weren't simple to deal with, and they finished ninth at the end of last season, failing to secure back-to-back top-six finishes, but they were able to reach the last four of the FA Cup and nearly beat Manchester United at Wembley following an astonishing comeback.

If it wasn't for Victor Torp's disallowed goal, they would have competed for the FA Cup trophy against Manchester City.

Less than seven months later, and Robins is now out of a job, following a fairly poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

They won consecutive games against Luton Town and Middlesbrough recently, but fell to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Derby County, and that proved to be the final straw for owner King and the board.

Even though they are sitting in 17th place, many fans are furious about King's decision to dismiss the popular Robins, who enjoyed a lot of success during his time at the helm.

Championship table (16th-18th) Team P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 14 0 17 17 Coventry City 14 -1 15 18 Hull City 14 -3 15 (Table correct as of November 8th, 2024)

Amadou Bakayoko speaks out after Mark Robins' Coventry City exit

Bakayoko, who previously played at Coventry under Robins and Viveash, believes the latter's departure at the start of July was a possible warning sign of what was potentially set to come.

He posted: "Mind blown 🤯, knew something was wrong from when Adi left 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Many people are baffled by Coventry City's Mark Robins decision

Coventry endured a fairly tough start to the season.

Considering the players they have, they should probably be doing a lot better, and it's fair to say that the Sky Blues have gone backwards this term.

However, Robins deserved the opportunity to turn things around, considering how well he has done overall during his time at the club.

Dealing with off-field problems during the SISU era, he contended with a lot but didn't make any excuses and was able to guide his team to success.

The fact he's been dismissed is upsetting for many and King needs to ensure he gets this next appointment right.