Ally McCoist has revealed he was devastated for the Coventry City fans after their defeat to Man Utd in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Coventry City play out FA Cup classic with Man Utd

After a dramatic victory against Wolves in the quarter-final, the Sky Blues set up a tie against Erik ten Hag’s side at Wembley, where they understandably started as underdogs.

The game appeared to be going as expected initially, as United went three goals up inside an hour, with their Premier League class telling on occasions.

However, Mark Robins’ side didn’t give up, and they pulled one back as Ellis Simms continued his excellent goalscoring form this year.

When a Callum O’Hare deflected beyond Andre Onana, there was real energy and belief in the national stadium, and Haji Wright made it 3-3 in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

An incredible extra-time period would follow, with the game going from end to end, as Simms hit the bar with a fantastic effort. Then, with almost the last kick, Coventry thought they had completed a historic comeback as Victor Torp scored from close range.

But, to their dismay, Wright was offside in the build-up, so the game went to penalties, and it was United who were victorious, as O’Hare and Ben Sheaf missed for the Championship side.

Ally McCoist reacts to Coventry City FA Cup exit

It’s fair to say that the game had gripped the entire nation as Coventry started to claw back the deficit, with virtually all neutrals willing them on to complete what would have been one of the most incredible wins in the history of the competition.

Pundit McCoist admitted that he was one of those, as he stated his sympathy for the Sky Blues supporters due to the manner of their exit.

McCoist said via TalkSPORT BET: “I was at the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday watching Rangers vs Hearts, and when I left, I jumped in the car and listened to the whole FA Cup semi-final develop over the radio and I couldn’t believe it!

“When I heard Coventry’s fourth goal was disallowed, I was shaking my head thinking that it could have been one of the greatest FA Cup stories of all time, and I guess it was for that fleeting moment.

“Then you hear VAR are checking it for offside and I was thinking to myself, ‘oh no.’ I couldn’t help but think about the Coventry fans when they chalked it off, it was all I could think about. Going from a high that they’ve probably not experienced before to the lowest of lows, how do you come back from that?

“When it went to penalties, even though Casemiro missed the first, I still had that feeling that United would win it. I was gutted for the Coventry fans to have that goal, and eventually the win, taken away from them.”

Coventry are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Hull City at the CBS Arena, knowing they need to win to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Robins’ side are currently nine points behind Norwich City, with the Canaries occupying the final play-off place, but Coventry do have two games in hand.