Ali Maxwell of 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' has lauded Coventry City for completing the signing of Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town following Callum O'Hare's departure as a free agent.

The Sky Blues were faced with significant difficulty when O'Hare decided to let his contract run down and leave the club on a free transfer, eventually joining a potential 2024/25 promotion rival in Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. However, Coventry acted quickly to secure the arrival of Jack Rudoni, who made a real impression in the Championship last season for Huddersfield Town despite their relegation to League One.

Rudoni reportedly set Coventry back around £3.6m and is representative of the strong summer business that Coventry have made to force themselves into the top-six reckoning ahead of the upcoming campaign, which they commence away at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon following Tuesday's final pre-season outing against Italian giants Roma.

Mark Robins has also added Brandon Thomas-Asante, Oliver Dovin and Raphael Borges Rodrigues to his ranks alongside signing last season's Bologna loanee Luis Binks on a permanent basis, laying the immediate but also medium-term foundations for what many supporters are tipping to be a successful season at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City claim involving Jack Rudoni and Callum O'Hare

Rudoni appears to be an intriguing capture and that school of thought is subscribed to by Not The Top 20 Podcast's Ali Maxwell, who is expecting a sustained impact from the 23-year-old but doesn't necessarily see him as a like-for-like O'Hare replacement.

Speaking on the podcast's 24/25 Championship predictions episode - where Coventry have been tipped to finish in third-place - Maxwell said: "While they have lost Callum O'Hare, a player we like a lot, he did only play 21 games worth of league minutes last season, less than 50% of league minutes.

"So it's not as big a hole necessarily as you might think given his quality.

"They've signed Jack Rudoni, which is a signing I really like. I don't see him as a direct replacement for O'Hare, he does his best work driving forward from deeper areas, but I think he's going to be a real quality, consistent operator in midfield for them for the next few years."

Jack Rudoni will improve Coventry City's midfield

There are plenty of stylistic parallels to draw upon between Rudoni and the departed O'Hare, both of whom possess energy, progressive ball-carrying and athleticism both in and out of possession. Indeed, it has been felt by many that Rudoni is a direct replacement for the new Blades playmaker, although Maxwell is also justified in referencing the crucial differences, too.

Jack Rudoni's 23/24 stats for Huddersfield Town, as per FotMob Appearances 35 Goals 5 Assists 3 xG 8.40 Chances created 35 Successful dribbles 43 Touches in opposition box 115 Tackles won 41 Duels won 215 Interceptions 29

Rudoni scores much better when it comes to defensive work, ranking above O'Hare in successful tackles, blocks, interceptions and also possession won in the final third per 90 minutes, according to FotMob.

Although his superior defensive numbers can be attributed to being part of a Huddersfield side who were often behind the ball and facing opposing onslaughts, they're also indicative of Rudoni being a 'jack-of-all-trades' presence in midfield; operating in a deeper role than O'Hare did as Coventry's advanced playmaker and breaking up play with his energy and tenacity.

O'Hare is more creative than Rudoni and supplies a superior goal threat too, though that's not why Robins has taken the talented midfielder to the West Midlands. Coventry could line up with a trio of Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante, which can probably return anywhere between 40 and 50 goal involvements alone.

Lively right-sided winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto also scored seven times in his debut campaign, while Borges Rodrigues, a tricky Australian-Brazilian forward with bags of flair and a final ball to boot, may prove to be something of a wildcard next term.

It'll be important, then, to anticipate Rudoni for what he really is. He's not a number 10, and could, but likely won't necessarily, be Coventry's creator in-chief either. Instead, Rudoni is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder who should establish himself as the heartbeat of their engine room with his intensity and pressing off the ball, while orchestrating Coventry's transitional plays through his ability to drive upfield in possession.