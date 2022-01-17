Coventry City ace makes admission over his future

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has told Coventry Live that he would be open to extending his contract with the club in the future.

The Brazilian is now into the final 18 months of his contract with the Sky Blues and is continuing to show the kind of form that has made him a firm favourite with the fans at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Hamer has been linked with a move away from the club in the past, however it now seems that he is willing to extend his stay in the Midlands as he seeks to help his side achieve even more success moving forwards.

Asked recently about whether he would consider signing a new deal with Mark Robins’ side, the midfielder had this to say:

“Yes, I am really happy here so we will see what will go on.

“I haven’t spoken to my agent yet but he has said they are talking, so that’s fine and we see what will come and what will happen next season.

“I am really happy and I look forward to sign a new deal but I am not looking too far yet. I will end the season first and see what’s going on.”

Hamer has made over 60 appearances for the Sky Blues since signing for the club back in the summer of 2020 from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

The midfielder has been virtually ever present for his side this term, playing his part in 21 games across all competitions.

The Verdict

This will be a massive boost for not only Robins and his staff but also the club’s supporters as it means they have a good chance of tying down yet another key player.

Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen have both recently committed to new contracts and it now appears a hattrick of agreements could be on the horizon if Hamer signs on the dotted line.

The combative midfielder has proven to be a solid addition since coming in back in 2020 and will only continue to improve.

As well as committing his immediate future to the club, Coventry will also help to protect his value so that they can sell for a good fee if a bid does come in.