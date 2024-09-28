Despite a couple of years of back-to-back Wembley heartbreaks, Coventry City and their supporters will be happy with what current manager Mark Robins has done for them.

Had things gone slightly more in their favour, Robins could have taken them from League Two to the Premier League and an FA Cup final all in the space of just over seven years.

Unfortunately, two bodged penalty shoot-outs at the same end of the home of English football denied them the right of those two titles (a Premier League club and FA Cup finalists) being applicable to them.

It's rare for managers to last as long with one club as Robins has with the Sky Blues. The nature of football today often doesn't allow for this level of longevity.

But this isn't just a staple or a principle of City; they've had some poor managers who've been in and out the door quickly too. These short-serving bosses, in comparison to Robins, have had horrendous records with the club.

These five, based on their points per game record, as per Transfermarkt, are the worst in Coventry's history.

Note: to qualify for this list, each manager has to have taken charge of at least 10 games for Coventry City in one stint.

5 Ron Atkinson - 1.07 ppg

At 668 days, Ron Atkinson held his role as manager for longer than any of the other bosses on this list.

Ron Atkinson's Coventry City managerial record Dates in charge 1/2/1995 - 30/11/1996 Days in charge 668 Matches in charge 67 Points per game 1.07 Source: Transfermarkt

Given the fact that he'd taken charge of some of the most esteemed clubs in this country before he was appointed as Coventry's manager, including Manchester United and Aston Villa for a combined 429 matches, the 1.07 points per game that he achieved with the Sky Blues wasn't inkeeping with his reputation.

Atkinson didn't outright leave Coventry though when his managerial tenure came to an end in November 1996 - instead, he moved upstairs to a director of football role, with Gordon Strachan taking his place in the dugout.

4 Russell Slade - 1.00 ppg

The man who preceded Robins following his first departure from Coventry won't be well remembered by those at the CBS Arena, based off both his record and how well the man that followed him has done.

Russell Slade came after the caretaker tenure of Mark Venus, who had a stellar-ish time with Coventry, securing 1.44 points per game as their boss.

That figure pales in comparison to Slade's 16 points in as many matches though, as he proved to be somewhat out of his depth with the Sky Blues.

3 Don Howe - 0.94 ppg

The 0.94 points per game that Don Howe averaged as Coventry boss wasn't reflective of the career that had come before it.

He'd managed Arsenal for just under 100 games in the 1980's, as well as other sides like West Bromwich Albion and Galatasaray, who he won the Turkish Cup with.

Howe only managed a dozen-and-a-half games at the helm of City before leaving his role in June 1992, less than half-a-year after arriving in the West Midlands.

2 Bob Dennison - 0.92 ppg

The ex-Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Northampton Town player was a chief scout for City for a number of years before being made the caretaker manager in March 1972.

Unfortunately for Bob Dennison, he wasn't able to produce the levels of success that the man who follows him on this list had as a caretaker.

He managed just 0.92 points per game in his 12 games in charge before leaving his position, and was never to be a manager again.

1 Andy Thorn - 0.89 ppg

Andy Thorn, like Dennison, initially joined the Sky Blues in 2008 as their chief scout, a position which he held for nearly three years.

But, in March 2011, Thorn gave up his role in the recruiting department and took charge of the first-team as their caretaker, following the sacking of Aidy Boothroyd.

In his temporary position, Thorn did fairly well, averaging 1.5 points per game. It was when he was given the position on a permanent basis, in April 2011, that things started to unravel.

Across his 54 games as the Coventry manager he accrued 48 points, giving him a points per game record of 0.89.

The only role as a manager he would have after his dismissal from his post in August 2012 was with Kidderminster Harriers, which went similarly unsuccessfully.