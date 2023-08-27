Highlights Coventry City is actively looking to make late additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in order to improve their chances of success.

Players like Kortney Hause, Alvaro Fernandez, Hannibal Mejbri, Jamal Lowe, and Lewis Dobbin could be potential signings for Coventry.

The addition of these players would provide Coventry with more depth, experience, and different options in defense, midfield, and attack.

The transfer window is now in its final few days of remaining open before it closes until January, and teams like Coventry City will be looking to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

The Sky Blues have been very active so far in this transfer window, bringing in many new arrivals that they hope can take them one step further than last season.

Coventry made it all the way to the Championship play-off final last season but missed out on glory at the final hurdle.

The new signings will hit the ground running, and good results on the pitch will be the aim for Mark Robins and his team.

Which 5 Premier League fringe players could Coventry City sign?

But with the transfer window still open, they could still be looking to add one or two new players to their squad, and therefore, we have looked at five Premier League fringe players they could make a late move for…

Kortney Hause

Kortney Hause is one player that Coventry City could possibly look at as the clock ticks down to that 11 p.m. deadline.

Hause is a player who has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park, and with him going out on loan last season to Watford, he seems out of their current plans.

The Sky Blues are slightly light in that area of the pitch and could do with another addition, and adding a player like Hause, who still has a lot to offer, would be a good move.

He would bring experience, and it could be an opportunity for the player to get back into the swing of things when it comes to playing regular football.

Alvaro Fernandez

Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez is another player who is on the fringes of the first team at a Premier League club.

The Spaniard had an excellent loan spell at Preston last season and returned to Old Trafford looking to show Erik ten Hag what he is all about.

He got his chances in pre-season and did impress, but with him not featuring in any of Man United’s opening league games, it could be that he is sent out on loan once again.

Earlier in the summer, it was said that Robins wanted to still add to his left-back options, and who better than Fernandez, who excelled at Preston and would definitely improve Coventry in defence and attack.

Hannibal Mejbri

Another Man United player who is still at the club and is on the cusp of the first team but doesn’t seem quite ready yet is Hannibal Mejbri.

The Moroccan is another player who impressed while on loan in the Championship last season and has returned to Man United with his future up in the air.

The midfielder impressed at Birmingham City and was given a chance in pre-season this summer, but it seems that with the Premier League club looking to move some players on, he could be another that may seal a temporary move away in the coming days.

Hannibal would be an excellent signing for Coventry, adding real flair and creativity to their midfield. Another season in the Championship may be just what the player needs if he is to break into United’s first team.

Jamal Lowe

Jamal Lowe may be a player that football fans have forgotten about, as he is still on the books at AFC Bournemouth but hasn’t featured much for the club.

The 29-year-old spent the back end of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and played an important role in the club keeping their status. However, he is back at Bournemouth but doesn’t seem to be in the club’s plans.

He hasn’t featured in their two league games, not even making the bench, and with his time possibly up, he could be a useful addition for a team like Coventry.

Lowe has proven himself in the Championship before, and given that Coventry may be wary of still trying to fill the void left by Viktor Gyokeres, they could add Lowe to their ranks to give them a different option, as he can play in a variety of roles.

The attacker may be a good player to have in the squad, but as the season goes on, there may be games where the Sky Blues need something different, and Lowe could potentially have that.

Lewis Dobbin

This one may surprise Coventry fans, as the player is appearing for Everton in the early games of the season.

But if the Toffees add to their forward line, it could be that Dobbin is made available for a loan move.

While he played in League One last season with Derby County, there may be Championship sides just taking notes and waiting.

Coventry may be one of them, and like with Lowe, Dobbin could add something different to this Coventry side as he can play out wide as well as down the middle.

He could also be considered a different type of striker than what they possess now, someone who likes to have the ball at his feet and beat players.

As mentioned, he is playing now for Everton, but depending on their transfer business, that could change, and he may be one club's circle around in the closing stages of the window.