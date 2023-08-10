Highlights Coventry City have lost Viktor Gyokeres and are considering potential replacements such as Max Bird and Lewis Fiorini to bolster their squad.

Tim Iroegbunam and Hannibal Mejbri are also options for Coventry, with the club looking to secure a loan or permanent deal for either player.

Jayson Molumby could be an ideal replacement for Gustavo Hamer, bringing defensive solidity and hard work to the midfield while weakening West Brom financially.

Coventry City have had a busy summer following their disappointing defeat in the play-off final to Luton Town in May.

Mark Robins’ side have lost Viktor Gyokeres from their ranks, the talismanic forward has signed for Sporting CP.

In his place, the Sky Blues have added Ellis Simms to the first team squad after his impressive stint on loan with Sunderland last season.

Coventry will be aiming to compete for promotion once again in this campaign, although a 2-1 defeat in their opening day clash was a less than ideal way to start the new term.

Another blow could arrive in the form of Gustavo Hamer’s departure.

Who should replace Gustavo Hamer at Coventry City?

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from the CBS Arena this summer and there are still three weeks remaining for Coventry to agree a sale.

Here we look at the potential alternatives that the recruitment staff should consider pursuing in the event that Hamer does depart the club…

5 Max Bird

Bird has been linked with a move away from Derby County this summer.

While Hull have predominantly been the club in pursuit of the League One player, perhaps Coventry could consider hijacking the deal.

The 22-year-old has a lot of potential and could be a valuable asset in the years to come if he develops his game at a Championship level.

4 Lewis Fiorini

Coventry will want to target younger players that will retain a high resale value should they develop into top stars.

Fiorini could be a great example of this.

The 21-year-old has come through the academy system at Manchester City, which produced some exceptional midfield talent in recent years.

Injury hampered his time at Blackpool, as did the chaos behind the scenes that unfolded as the season wore on, but he could be really suited to Robins’ style of play if he made the switch to Coventry.

3 Tim Iroegbunam

The Aston Villa youngster spent last season out on loan with QPR, where he made 32 appearances in a struggling side.

Taking the step-up to Coventry could be what’s needed for him to show what he is truly capable of.

While Villa may only sanction a loan move, it is also worth tempting them with a permanent offer as he could be a very smart long-term replacement for Hamer if he departs.

2 Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal spent last season out on loan with Birmingham City, where he proved he is more than capable of competing in the second tier.

The playmaker is comfortable in a deeper role as part of a double pivot, or can play further forward as a 10.

If Manchester United can be convinced of a deal, then going in for the Tunisia international could be a smart bit of business.

1 Jayson Molumby

If Coventry want to seriously compete for promotion again this season then attempting to sign Molumby could be a perfect solution.

The Irishman is a threat with the ball from deep, is incredibly defensively solid and works extremely hard off the ball.

While he may not be as flashy a player as Hamer, he could still be quite a suitable replacement for the 26-year-old, and would weaken West Brom at the same time, with Albion currently in a tricky financial position.