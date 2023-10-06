Highlights Coventry City have struggled to replicate their success from last season after selling key attacking players Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The squad has lacked consistency and has only won three out of their first 10 league games.

In order to address their weaknesses in defensive solidity and creating chances, Coventry should consider potential transfers for players like Max Lowe and Barry Cotter.

Coventry City haven't quite been able to follow up their successes of last season.

Heading into late May, Coventry were in great form and making a surging run to the play-offs. They beat fourth placed Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-final to make it to Wembley, but they unfortunately lost on penalties to Luton Town.

Over the summer, they sold two of their biggest attacking threats in Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer. The two combined brilliantly to score the Sky Blues' only goal at Wembley, in May.

But they were able to get great value from the pairing. The Swedish striker went for £20 million to Sporting Lisbon, whilst Hamer went to newly promoted Sheffield United for £15 million.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

Players like Haji Wright and Ellis Simms were brought in to replace them, but the squad hasn't been able to find the consistency that they possessed at the end of last season.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

They've only won three of their first 10 league games, and given the competitive nature of the Championship already, it might be that January is a crucial month for Coventry to strengthen.

Here we take a look at five players who should already be on the club's January transfer radar.

Max Lowe

An easy assessment of Coventry's weak points is defensive solidity and creating great chances. They've conceded as many goals as Swansea, who are 20th in the Championship table, and the player who has created the most big chances for them is Hamer, and he's not even part of the squad anymore.

If more defensive stability is what you're wanting on the left side of the pitch, then Lowe is a great option.

He was a very consistent player for Sheffield United in their promotion-winning campaign. He made more tackles per game than any other player in the English second division last season. To add to that, he registered a combined six goals and assists.

His game time has been limited since the club's promotion to the Premier League, so the Blades might be open to a move for him.

Barry Cotter

If an attacking threat out wide is being craved, Cotter could be a shrewd move. The Irishman tends to play off the right, but he's shown he can operate on both sides of the pitch.

He's only been at Barnsley since the start of the year, and they got him for a miniscule price in today's market, so he wouldn't be too expensive.

The 24-year-old has two goals and three assists in League One this season. He's created four big chances (a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score) as well as playing one key pass per game (the final pass from a player to their teammate who then makes an attempt on goal without scoring).

Cotter has had a mix of starts and off the bench appearances this season. He's started six of the club's 11 games, coming off the bench in the rest. This, again, shows that he could be a nice cheap option that could offer versatility to a side that likes to use width in its attacks.

Eduard Löwen

This German midfielder loves to roam the pitch and is comfortable all over the park. He mainly operates on the left side of a midfield pairing, but he's more than comfortable using both feet.

Löwen plays for St.Louis City in the MLS and has racked up six goals and nine assists in 27 league appearances. He's been averaging a 7.38 Sofascore rating over the last 12 months.

His contract doesn't expire until the end of 2026, so he'll maybe be more expensive than other options. But the 26-year-old has obvious qualities that could really help Coventry.

Devante Cole

The financial precedent for Championship clubs signing League One strikers was set in the summer when Rotherham bought Sam Nombe for £1 million. At the time of his signing, he hadn't scored a league goal, and had scored 15 in the previous campaign.

Cole, on the other hand, had already scored five goals by the time Nombe went to the Championship, and he's added five more since. His conversion rate, this season, is above 40%; that's insane. So Barnsley would probably want a multi-million pound package for the 28-year-old.

He looks ready to play in the Championship, and City could be his best suitors.

Paudie O'Connor

Another potential League One acquisition. The centre-back has been a rock for Lincoln City this season and last season.

The Irishman is solid when it comes to ball recoveries and clearances made. He may not be someone that comes in immediately to the starting XI but, at 26-years-old, and with Kyle McFadzean not getting any younger, this could be a move with a mid-term view.