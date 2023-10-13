Highlights Coventry City needs to find suitable replacements for key players like Liam Kelly in order to improve their squad during the January transfer window.

Coventry City have been unable to manage the same level of form from last season that earned the team a play-off place.

The Sky Blues were impressive in the previous campaign, culminating in a fifth place finish in the Championship table.

Mark Robins’ side came within a penalty shootout of earning promotion to the Premier League, but ultimately lost out to Luton Town.

This led to the departures of key players from the CBS Arena, with the team undergoing a refresh as a result.

Who are the players Coventry City should target to replace Liam Kelly?

The January transfer window offers another opportunity to improve the Coventry squad.

Here we look at five potential arrivals that could arrive as a possible upgrade on midfielder Liam Kelly…

Max Bird

The Derby County midfielder is a promising, up-and-coming talent that has the potential to take the step up to the Championship.

The 23-year-old already has some experience of the second level, prior to the Rams’ relegation in 2022.

Bird is a standout figure in the third tier, and is sure to be competing at a higher level soon regardless of whether Derby earn promotion or not.

Given his age, and already apparent talent, he would be a smart long-term successor to Kelly.

Sam Field

The QPR midfielder has been one of the better performing players in an otherwise struggling side in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience at this level, could be a good fit in Robins’ style of play and is still young enough to be a key part of the team for several years if he fits in well.

Field is also out of contract in the summer, meaning he could be available for a cut-rate price, especially given QPR’s financial difficulties at the moment.

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt hasn’t had the best last couple of seasons, but perhaps a fresh change of scenery could be what he needs to turn things around.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at West Brom, and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Given he could be available at a cut-rate price, this could be a move worth taking a punt on for Coventry.

Alan Browne

Browne is another player with a contract winding down in 2024, meaning he could be a viable transfer target in January.

Browne has been a key part of a competitive Preston North End side, so it would strengthen their options while weakening a possible promotion rival.

The Irishman is a full-fledged international, and that kind of experience could also be quite a useful addition to the squad.

Charlie Savage

Kelly is still a useful presence in the squad at the moment, but he is not starting most games.

So perhaps finding a young talent like Savage could be a smart way to replace the 33-year-old in January.

Savage is still just 20 but has gained a lot of experience in his short spell at Reading so far.

The Royals may not be in a position to hold onto the Welshman either given their current financial position, so this could be an opportunity for the Sky Blues to sign a highly-rated young talent.