Luis Boa Morte is among those to have expressed an interest in succeeding Mark Robins as the Coventry City boss.

The 47-year-old will be known to Sky Blues fans following his playing days in the UK, where he turned out for the likes of Arsenal, Southampton, West Ham and most notably Fulham.

Since retiring in 2013, Boa Morte has embarked on a career in coaching, having various roles with Sporting CP, Arsenal, Maccabi Haifa and a spell in charge of lower league Portuguese outfit Sintrense.

In recent years, he was assistant to Marco Silva at Everton, and he followed the boss to Fulham, who continue to flourish under the ex-Watford man.

However, Boa Morte left Craven Cottage this summer to pursue his own managerial ambitions, as he was named as head coach of Guinea-Bissau.

Luis Boa Morte applies for Coventry City job

Even though he has only been in charge of six games of Guinea-Bissau, it appears Boa Morte is ready for a return to England, as Coventry Live has revealed that he is among the candidates to send their CV to Doug King.

The update explains how King has stated that over 80 managers have expressed an interest in taking the vacancy, with Boa Morte one of those.

It’s unclear whether Boa Morte is viewed as a serious contender for the role, with Frank Lampard among those also linked with the job.

Luis Boa Morte would be a bold appointment

Given Boa Morte’s lack of experience as the main man, there’s no getting away from the fact that this would be a risky appointment.

Obviously, King has replaced a proven Championship manager in Robins, so fans will rightly expect an upgrade, and there’s nothing to suggest that Boa Morte would be that.

However, that doesn’t mean he should be totally disregarded, as he has done his badges, he has worked as an assistant, and he was a very well respected figure at Fulham during what has been a successful period for the Cottagers.

As well as that, he will have the hunger to prove himself as a head coach, so this would be a great opportunity for him at a club that has a talented squad and is capable of climbing up the table.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

Doug King must get this Coventry City appointment right

Of course, King will conduct the interviews, so his judgement needs to be trusted, as he will be listening to the plans that each candidate has for the club.

But, there’s no getting away from the fact that there is real pressure on the owner to get this right due to Robins’ status at the club.

Whether he wants to go down the route of a young coach to bring fresh ideas, or a more experienced manager who is proven at this level, they will need to get results quickly to push the Sky Blues into the play-off picture.

Coventry are back in action after the break with a home game against Sheffield United.