Coventry City will be aiming to compete for promotion once again next season.

The Sky Blues impressively finished fifth in the previous campaign, earning the team a place in the play-offs.

But a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final consigned the team to another year in the Championship.

Mark Robins will be hoping to use the summer period to improve his first team squad ahead of the upcoming term.

Coventry get their campaign underway on 6 August against Leicester City, and have already added a couple of fresh names to their ranks.

What free agents could Coventry City sign this summer?

But there are still plenty of free agents available that could also be of use to the team.

Here we look at four such players that Coventry should consider in order to bolster their options…

Jonny Evans

Evans is currently maintaining his fitness as part of a short-term contract at Manchester United which covers pre-season.

But, for all intents and purposes, the defender is still very much a free agent and searching for a next club.

Coventry could be a good next destination for the centre back, who departed Leicester City at the end of last season.

At 35, he may not be capable of playing every week, but he could provide strong cover in a depleted area of the Coventry squad while also bringing vast experience to the dressing room.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka is another defensive option that could be considered by Coventry.

The defender most recently competed for Stoke City, where he showed he is still capable of playing at a high standard at a Championship level.

The 40-year-old is far from his best these days, but he is in a similar position to Evans in that he can still provide cover to the team.

A lack of defensive options at the CBS Arena makes the addition of a new centre back a pressing need for Robins’ side.

Jagielka could be a smart addition to beef up the team’s options ahead of the busy season.

Bradley Dack

Dack departed Blackburn Rovers this summer after several years at Ewood Park.

The midfielder is available as a free agent, which could prove an ideal move for Coventry.

The team could use an extra bit of creativity in the squad, which Dack can provide.

The midfielder has had injury issues over the last couple of seasons, but he could be good cover to the team’s current midfield options.

As a free agent, this would be a relatively risk-free move that could strengthen the depth of Robins’ squad.

Stefan Johansen

Johansen is another midfield option that could be picked up by Coventry in order to strengthen their options.

Given the speculation around Gustavo Hamer, bringing in another creative midfield force could be a smart move for Coventry in order to cover their bases.

The 32-year-old was one of QPR’s better players last year, contributing two goals and six assists.

Having a player of his calibre in the squad would be a boost to the team’s promotion chances and is a relatively risk-free move due to his free agent status.