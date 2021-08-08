Coventry City 2-1 Nottingham Forest: FLW reports as McFadzean nets last-gasp winner for Sky Blues

Coventry City recorded an opening day victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon after Kyle McFadzean netted a 96th minute winner for the Sky Blues.

Greeted by a vociferous crowd of 20,843, it took a short while for either team to settle into the contest. Callum O’Hare drove forward with speed before lashing a shot harmlessly wide, whilst Lyle Taylor latched onto Gaetan Bong’s long ball before firing well off-target on the angle.

But the visitors began to ease themselves into the match, winning a flurry of corners but failing to apply any real quality to them.

On 36 minutes, they found that bit of quality courtesy of Brennan Johnson.

Receiving the ball from Loic Mbe Soh on halfway, the Wales international turned and produced an extraordinary turn of pace to get away from Ben Sheaf and breeze past the Sky Blues’ midfield and into the area.

Johnson then rolled a perfectly-weighted ball across goal, and there was Lyle Taylor to tap into an empty net from six yards, sparking pandemonium in the away end. A first goal of the season for the Reds, courtesy of their Welsh wizard.

It was Johnson who could have added to the Reds’ lead before the interval, too. A quick exchange with Joe Lolley found him inside the Coventry area, before being denied by Simon Moore at close-range.

Shortly before the half-time whistle blew and three minutes were added on, Chris Hughton was dealt a frustrating injury blow. Mbe Soh, who had been impressive up until that point, hobbled with an injury, adding to Forest’s defensive woes and being replaced by Tobias Figueiredo.

Mark Robins will have been urging for an improvement from his side in the second half. The Sky Blues did have their first real sign on goal when the ball fell to Ian Maatsen in the area, but his shot from inside the area was wildly high and wide.

But Robins’ side came agonisingly close to finding an equaliser on 55 minutes. A quick one-two between Ben Sheaf and Callum O’Hare resulted in the former rattling the crossbar from the edge of the area, with a side-footed effort. Taylor was then shown a yellow card for hacking down the lively Gustavo Hamer as City looked to push forward.

City continued to threaten. The tricky O’Hare fed Martyn Waghorn on the edge of the area, but the former Derby striker could only scuff his effort and into the gloves of Brice Samba from a dangerous position on 67 minutes. That was to be Waghorn’s final involvement, before former Red Tyler Walker made his way onto the pitch. Jodi Jones also replacing Maatsen, after a lengthy absence through injury.

Hughton then made his first change of the afternoon, bringing Philip Zinckernagel on for his debut two days after joining on a season-long loan from Watford. The Dane replaced Alex Mighten, in a bid to get his side back on top and relieve some of the pressure being applied by the hosts.

But on 81 minutes, it was City who found a late equaliser. O’Hare, who had caused problems all afternoon, wriggled his way through Jack Colback and Gaetan Bong before pulling the ball across the area, and Gyokeres was on-hand to bundle home from close-range. The Sky Blues making their pressure count, and getting themselves on level terms.

Robins’ men didn’t intend on stopping there, though. Kyle McFadzean met Hamer’s delicious free-kick moments later, glancing a header at Samba from 12 yards.

Six minutes were added on at the end of a highly entertaining contest, and there was still time for one final bit of drama.

After O’Hare was brought down on the edge of the area, Hamer whipped in a free-kick, and after two efforts were kept out superbly well at close-range, it was Kyle McFadzean who poked in an effort from six yards, with the CBS Arena erupting.

Moments later, the final whistle blew. Late heartbreak for the Reds, who were made to pay for a lacklustre second half. Late joy for City, who marked their homecoming with a last-gasp winner.