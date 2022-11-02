Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn: What happened? Who stood out? Who disappointed? What is the mood?

Coventry City continued their recent resurgence on Tuesday night, with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, at the CBS Arena.

The result means the Sky Blues have now won four of their last six games, and after a challenging start to the season on and off the pitch, have now climbed out of the relegation zone, and in to 19th in the Championship table.

By contrast, defeat in the Midlands brought an end to Blackburn’s four-game winning run, and cost them the chance to climb to the top of the second-tier standings.

So with this proving significant for a number of reasons, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions around this game, right here.

What happened?

In the end, this proved to be a comfortable win for Coventry, despite the tight nature of the scoreline.

Blackburn were defensively suspect in the early stages, and a Sky Blues opener had been coming by the time Jamie Allen fired in Josh Eccles’ pull-back five minutes before the break.

Although the visitors pushed hard for an equaliser after the break, they struggled to really threaten an equaliser.

There hopes of doing that were then all but ended with five minutes of normal time remaining, when young midfielder Jake Garrett was shown a straight red card for a strong challenge on Callum Doyle, just moments after coming on as a substitute.

Who impressed?

For Coventry, there were a number of impressive performances up and down the pitch, with Jamie Allen making a telling contribution with his match-winning strike while wearing the captain’s armband.

Ben Sheaf also impressed with his creativity and attacking threat in the centre of the park, with Gustavo Hamer also getting well from that sort of position.

There was much less to get excited about for Blackburn, although the fact Daniel Ayala was at least a solid performer on his return to the starting lineup after injury will be a relief.

Who disappointed?

From a Coventry perspective, it would be hard to single anyone out here, with every member of their side playing a part in an impressive win.

As for Blackburn, midfielder Lewis Travis looked a strange choice at right wing back, and perhaps unsurprisingly struggled.

In the absence of Sam Gallagher, both Jack Vale in the first half and George Hirst in the second, failed to make much of an impact in leading the line, while Garrett must see his red card in just his fourth senior appearance as a learning curve.

What is the mood?

For Coventry, there will be an overwhelming sense of pride at picking up this result, after days of uncertainty over whether they would be able to play this pitch on their home ground.

Having also won despite concerns over the availability of a number of key players, continuing their recent good form here, against a side going well, means should be confident of climbing the table now.

Blackburn meanwhile, will be frustrated not to have continued their recent good run, and will no doubt be concerned about a below par performance here after those four wins on the spin.

The fact they have now lost all eight league games in which they have conceded first this season, is also something they will surely be desperate to rectify.