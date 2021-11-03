Coventry boss Mark Robins makes bold claim about Swansea’s Russell Martin

Both Coventry and Swansea have found themselves towards the top end of the Championship table this season, with the former of the two sat in the play-off places and the latter creeping steadily towards them too.

The two clubs faced off in competitive action last night and it was the Swans who got the upper hand in that tie – and it led Sky Blues’ boss Mark Robins to label Russell Martin as a ‘top manager’ as reported by Planet Swans.

The Coventry boss himself has worked wonders at his own club, lifting the team back into the Championship and not only keeping them safe in the second tier upon their return but now leading them towards promotion too.

His side have been terrific so far this year and although they have won only one of their last five league outings, they’ll firmly believe that they can get back to winning ways again soon.

The latest side to see of the Sky Blues was Swansea, who themselves are finally clicking into gear. Led by Russell Martin, the Swans are now playing some attractive football and getting the results to back it up too.

After claiming the three points off Coventry, it means that the Welsh side have now won four of their last five league games – and it also means that they crept into the top ten in the Championship table.

Now, Mark Robins has come out and called his opposite number a ‘top manager’ after the two faced off in action on Tuesday. Speaking via Planet Swans, he said of the result and performance: “I think Russell Martin is going to be a top manager and he’s got some staff as well, so it was always going to be that sort of game, a very tactical game and also a technical game and we just kept giving them the ball back too easily at the start of it.”

Robins then feels as though Martin could get to the top of the game in England – and based on his results and showings so far at MK Dons and Swansea, he has certainly proven he is a talented boss. If he can lead the Swans to a promotion, then there could certainly be a case for him being one of the most exciting managers in the country.

The Verdict

Russell Martin is new on the management scene but has already made a big impact. He had MK Dons and their fans celebrating thanks to the style and performances they produced under the manager’s tutelage and he has now gone on to impress at Swansea.

Although it was a slow start for the boss with the club, he is now finding his feet and getting results. If he keeps it up, then they could definitely be promotion contenders this season.