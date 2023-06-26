Coventry City and Swansea City are interested in signing Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to the Daily Mail.

Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are all reportedly keen on Simms, but now the Sky Blues and the Swans have joined his ever-growing list of suitors and have made enquiries for the 22-year-old.

Simms enjoyed a productive loan spell in the Championship at Sunderland in the first half of last season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions before being recalled by Everton in December.

He did feature for the Toffees following his return to Goodison Park, scoring one goal in 11 games to help Sean Dyche's side to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Simms has one year left on his contract at Everton and while they could cash in on him this summer, no final decision has yet been made and it will depend on whether Dyche is able to strengthen in the forward areas.

What is the latest on Ellis Simms' future?

Simms is attracting significant transfer interest and The Sun claimed that newly-promoted Ipswich had submitted a £3.5 million bid, although those reports were later said to be wide of the mark.

Sunderland have reportedly "held talks" with the Toffees about bringing Simms back to the Stadium of Light and Tony Mowbray has made no secret of his admiration for him, describing his potential return as "huge" for the club in January.

Stoke are "extremely interested" in Simms and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with Potters boss Alex Neil who signed him for Sunderland in July, while Wednesday have a "strong interest" in the striker, but they are currently without a manager after the shock departure of Darren Moore last week.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn are also eyeing a move for Simms, but Coventry and Swansea have now joined the race.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Coventry City or Swansea City?

Simms would be an excellent addition for the Sky Blues or the Swans.

With Coventry facing the prospect of losing Viktor Gyokeres this summer and Swansea likely to sell Joel Piroe, both clubs will be in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Simms proved himself to be a more than capable striker at Championship level during his temporary spell with the Black Cats, forming a prolific partnership with Ross Stewart and perfoming admirably in the Scotsman's absence, so he would be a huge asset to any second tier side.

While there may be question marks over whether Coventry and Swansea could compete with the financial resources of Ipswich, they will receive significant fees for Gyokeres and Piroe this summer which could give them a stronger chance of landing his signature.