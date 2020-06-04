Coventry and QPR handed boost in transfer chase

According to Football.London, via Coventry Live, young Chelsea player Ike Ugbo is heading for the loan exit door, in a potential boost to Coventry City and QPR who are interested in a deal for the player.

As with many young footballers at Stamford Bridge, Ugbo has spent time out on loan a fair bit during his formative years and, given the current depth in Chelsea’s squad, it appears another move away for a temporary spell could well be on the horizon for the player.

And, according to the report, both the Sky Blues and the Hoops are taking a closer look at him, so this news could be a boost to their chances of trying to bring him in.

The Verdict

Ugbo is a good young player and has EFL experience with him having played for the likes of MK Dons, whilst he has also spent time playing in the Netherlands.

He’s a player that clearly has potential, and playing in the Championship for QPR or Coventry, as they hope to be next season, seems like the right step.

Let’s see if one of this pair are successful in their reported chase to get him, with both clubs capable of making him a real star given their set-ups.