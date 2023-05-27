Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

Jordan Clark's 23rd-minute strike had the Hatters deservedly ahead at the break but the introduction of Matty Godden changed the game for the Sky Blues, who fought back in the second half and levelled through Gus Hamer just after the hour to take the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

After the first 11 penalties were converted, Fankaty Dabo put his spot-kick wide to send Luton to the promised land.

Both sides arrived at Wembley hoping for their own fairytale ending and the hard-fought final did not disappoint but it was the Hatters that came out on top as they became just the second team to go from non-league to the top flight in less than 10 years.

Luton last played in the top flight in 1991/92 but, following their promotion from the National League in 2013/14, have risen up the divisions after an almighty fall from grace, which saw the club enter administration and eventually drop out of the EFL, and will be a Premier League club for the first time next season.

Luton Town land first blow

A rollercoaster opening quarter of an hour, in which Gabe Osho had a goal disallowed for offside and Luton captain Tom Lockyer was stretchered off, could have derailed the Hatters but Rob Edwards' mentality monsters were unwavering and took a deserved lead after 22 minutes.

Their high press strangled the Sky Blues and they capitalised on one of their opposition's rare forays forward to find the opener that their dominance deserved as they went from back to front in a flash.

Adebayo did brilliantly to hold off Kyle McFadzean and collect Alfie Doughty's ball over the top before jinking back inside, leaving the experienced defender on the Wembley turf, and finding Clark, who smashed in a near-post strike after a clever first touch.

Luton had the ball in the net for a third time five minutes before the break but again the referee came to Coventry's rescue as it was ruled out, rightfully, for handball.

There were signs of life for the Sky Blues as the break approached. A flying Hamer connected with Jake Bidwell's cross but couldn't keep it under the bar in their first attempt of the game after 42 minutes and it was Robins' side that finished the half the stronger to ignite hopes of a second half comeback.

Coventry City fight back

The Coventry boss introduced Godden at halftime in a bid to help Viktor Gyokeres, who had found himself isolated against Luton's physical back three, and it worked.

The Sky Blues were playing all the football in the opening stages of the second half and got their equaliser after 66 minutes through an all too familiar link-up.

A quick break saw Gyokeres, who has been involved in more goals than any other Championship player this season, tee up Hamer and the Dutch midfielder guided a first-time finish into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Six minutes later, super sub Godden fired over as Robins' side pushed for a second - the Sky Blue Army doing all they could to suck the ball toward the Luton goal.

Football, though, can be a cruel game - as Lockyer can attest to - and Hamer was forced off with an injury in the 80th minute. That took the wind out of Coventry's sails and allowed Luton to regain a foothold in the game as we entered eight minutes of stoppage time, which while frenzied did not provide a winner for either side.

Extra time drama and penalty heartbreak

After a tense opening to extra time, the whole of Wembley appeared to take a collective breath when Clark went crashing to the ground after Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson had come out to intercept him but, though there did seem to be some contact, Michael Oliver booked the Luton midfielder for simulation rather than awarding a penalty.

Substitute Joe Taylor thought he'd won it for Luton in the dying moments of the second period when he seized on a mistake from Jonathan Panzo, who had only recently been introduced, and slid the ball under Wilson but the Hatters saw a third goal struck off and a second for handball.

Penalties are a cruel way to settle any game, not least the famed 'most expensive match in football' and a play-off final in which both teams had given so much, but Luton came out on top to reach the Premier League for the first time.

FULL TIME: COVENTRY CITY (5)1-1(6) LUTON TOWN