Coutts starts: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Bristol Rovers host Accrington Stanley tomorrow afternoon in League One, as Joey Barton’s side bid to bounce back following a 6-3 hammering at the hands of Lincoln City last weekend.

Barton has a number of injury concerns heading into the fixture, with Bristol Live reporting the absence of Josh Grant, Lewis Gibson, James Gibbons, James Connolly and Josh Coburn. Additionally, Bristol World outline how there will be no Luca Hoole owing to his Wales U21 call-up.

In the week gone by there’s also been insistence from Barton that he wants his side to play 3-4-3 going forwards, which is reflected in our predicted line-up below:

Despite shipping six last week, James Belshaw feels the safe bet to start in goal for Gas against Accrington.

However, there’s change ahead of him as Alfie Kilgour and Bobby Thomas join Lewis Gordon in a three-man defensive unit.

Harry Anderson and Trevor Clarke could continue as this week’s wing-backs, whilst Sam Finley retains a spot in the middle of midfield. In our eyes, he could be joined by Paul Coutts, who stepped off the bench with an assist against Lincoln.

Further forward Aaron Collins scored twice last week and should be starting, with Antony Evans another player potentially supporting John Marquis, who could play as Barton’s focal point.

