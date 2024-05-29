This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Thierry Small has been reported to be a potential summer transfer window target for Tottenham Hotspur, although Charlton Athletic are trying their best to hold on to the left-back.

The teenage defender, who formerly played in Everton and Southampton's youth teams, made the move to The Valley following the end of the January transfer window.

Picked up as a free agent by Nathan Jones following his exit from Southampton, Small has thrived under the Welshman, who will have known about the wing-back's untapped potential when he was the boss of the Saints himself.

Thierry Small's 23/24 League One stats Apps 14 Starts 14 Mins per game 90 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 1.3 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

The 19-year-old's performances in the latter half of the season caught the eye of one of the biggest clubs in London - Tottenham.

Football Insider reported that Ange Postecoglu's side are monitoring Small's situation, having previously been interested in him when at Southampton in January 2023.

A one-year extension to his current Charlton deal was recently triggered by the club, securing their position temporarily. Derby County are also said to be interested in the flying full-back.

Charlton fan pundit's view on Thierry Small, Tottenham interest

Ben Fleming, Football League World's Addicks fan pundit, has shared his thoughts on the rumoured interest in the full-back, and the level of compensation that he hopes Charlton would receive, if they were to let him go.

Fleming thinks that Charlton may be able to get a seven-figure fee for Small if they are able to hold onto him for a bit longer, and if he continues his form from last season into the next one.

"I was a bit surprised [by Spurs' interest], to be honest," Fleming told FLW.

"I don't necessarily know how concrete any of the rumours were because, if they (Tottenham) were properly serious about going after Small, they could have quite easily made a bid that we would have accepted.

"We've only extended his contract by a year, so it wouldn't have taken a mammoth bid by Tottenham to have lured him away. So I'm not sure how strong the interest was on their side.

"He's obviously got that potential. He came through a Premier League academy, so they saw that potential.

"I think that he was one of our better players in the second half of the season, after he arrived. He nailed down that spot on the left, and I think that Nathan Jones sees him as being an important part of his squad for next season.

"It would have been difficult to know [what price Charlton could have got]," Fleming added.

"We've only triggered the automatic extension, it's not a long-term deal. I don't think it would have taken a big fee just because of how long is left on his contract.

"I'd imagine that the club want to get him on a long-term contract. Then, if he does have another good season, then maybe we can get a couple of million out of him, rather than losing him for pittance, which is what I think would happen right now.

"I think Spurs' priorities lie elsewhere, in terms of their transfer window plans. I think Small has a good future at Charlton. He probably needs to stay in one place and get regular game time under his belt before he thinks about returning to the top flight."

Charlton Athletic need to capitalise on top flight interest in Thierry Small

One of the best ways for teams to rise up the EFL ranks is by selling their talent to other clubs. They usually get a decent fee from it, and will often include decent sell-on clauses too, especially in the case of younger players.

Money generated from these sales can then be reinvested back into the squad - and it is basically what Peterborough United have done to get themselves to where they are now.

It's not often that teams of the level of Spurs come snooping around for third tier players. When they do, teams like Charlton need to make the most of it.

Yes, Small may be an important part of the boss' first full season in charge of the Addicks. Would Jones rather have Small at left-back, or potentially seven-figures to spend on player acquisition? It would be a surprise if he didn't pick the latter.